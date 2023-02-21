CONCORD – Brayden Blue and James Smith were double trouble Tuesday night, as the Concord boys basketball seniors each scored 24 points in a comfortable 75-41 victory over North Iredell in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium.

Blue also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, and Smith added three rebounds and three steals.

The Spiders also got eight points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals from senior guard Jerell Reddick.

The 12th-seeded Spiders will now travel to fifth-seeded Belmont South Point for a second-round matchup on Tuesday.

Concord’s record is now 19-8 with an eye toward posting its second consecutive season with at least 20 wins. North Iredell concludes its season at 17-10.

The other Spiders scorers Tuesday were Bralen Crowder (seven points) and Jeremiah Howard (four), with Kobe Watts-Williams, Ty Rushmeyer, Judah Freeman and Andru O’Neal adding two apiece.

North Iredell, the 21st seed, was led by Kade Pierce’s 14 points, and Beckham Tharpe’s 12.

Completing the scoring for the Raiders were Cade Kidd (five points), Avery Cloer (three), Greyson Kerr (three), Aiden Patterson (three) and Cole Saunders (one).