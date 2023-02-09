CONCORD – Over the last month or so, as its overall health has improved, the Cox Mill boys basketball team has developed one of the county’s best 1-2 punches in juniors DJ Boyce and Langston Boyd.

On Wednesday night, the duo delivered another knockout blow.

With Boyce and Boyd combining for 39 points, the Chargers rolled past visiting Kings Mountain, 85-50, in a non-conference game.

Boyd, a crafty, athletic southpaw who’s drawn Division I attention, worked his way to 20 points. The sharp-shooting Boyce, who already owns the school single-game record for 3-pointers, drained five treys Wednesday en route to scoring 19 points.

The Chargers improved their record to 15-8 heading into Friday’s Greater Metro 4 Conference finale at South Iredell.

Cox Mill is in a third-place tie with West Cabarrus in the league standings, with both teams sitting at 7-4.

In addition to Boyd and Boyce, the other Chargers who scored were Titus Ivy (nine), Josh Pacetti (nine), Jack Walter (eight), Jace Ramirez (eight), Sean Dunn (four), Micah Bright (two), Tyler Brown (two) and Eli Anders (two).

A pair of talented freshmen led Kings Mountain, as Bradley Floyd scored 13 points and Tucker Robinette had 12.

The Class 3A Mountaineers, who fell to 13-10, play host to Shelby Crest on Friday.