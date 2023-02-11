MOUNT PLEASANT – If the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team finishes the year like it finished the final quarter of the final game of the regular season, it may finish with a second state championship in the final year of its two-year stay in the 2A classification.

The Bulldogs capped an 82-45 dismantling of Mount Pleasant Friday by scoring the first 19 points of the fourth quarter, laying to rest an outcome that had been determined long before Jay M. Robinson’s 40-point advantage induced a running clock over the game’s final five minutes.

With the easy victory, the Bulldogs (12-0 conference) concluded a second straight undefeated Yadkin Valley 1A/2A season and enter next week’s conference tournament with an 18-6 overall mark. Friday’s conference finale closed the regular season as Jay M. Robinson moves forward to defend its league tourney and state playoff titles.

First round games in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A tournament start Monday, but conference champion Jay M. Robinson and runner-up Mount Pleasant both receive byes into the semifinals, which will be played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at Robinson. A heavy favorite to repeat as conference tournament champions, the Bulldogs’ narrowest margin of victory in regular-season conference play was 28 points.

“We’re looking forward to being back-to-back conference champs and back-to-back state champs,” said senior forward Jermaine Gray, who led Jay M. Robinson with 22 points. “We have to play great basketball, our style of basketball, and go in the gym and take over.”

Although the Tigers (15-9, 9-3) administered the occasional valiant response to Jay M. Robinson’s strength, the Bulldogs took over early, leading 14-1 with 3 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter. An 8-0 Mount Pleasant run, led by Adam Sheperis’s five points, emphatically sliced the deficit, but Gray’s closing 3-pointer gave Jay M. Robinson a 20-11 advantage after the opening quarter.

Eight straight points – two baskets apiece from Zi’Kei Wheeler (18 points) and Londen Roseman (16 points) – were part of a 13-2 Bulldog run in the middle of the second quarter. Again, Mount Pleasant eased the blow with an 8-2 spurt over the final minute, capped by Bo Barbee’s trifecta.

Jay M. Robinson outscored Mount Pleasant 16-5 to open the third quarter and carried a 63-40 lead to the final period. Roseman’s layup with 5:26 left in the game was the Bulldogs’ 17th straight point to open the fourth quarter and gave them an 80-40 edge.

Friday’s score was nearly identical to Jay M. Robinson’s 81-45 victory over Mount Pleasant to wrap up the regular season last year.

“It feels good. We did something similar last year,” said Wheeler, the senior guard who chipped in seven rebounds, seven steals, and three assists. “So we’re excited to have this momentum going into the conference tournament and state playoffs.”

Jay M. Robinson has won seven straight games since its last defeat, on Jan. 16 to Charlotte United Faith Christian Academy. Five of the Bulldogs’ six losses this season have been to private/independent schools.

Only six players remain from the 2021-22 state championship team and only two starters: Wheeler and Gray. Senior Daevin Hobbs, a team leader and returning starter from that team, played his final game over the Christmas break. He graduated high school early and matriculated to the University of Tennessee, where he will play on the Volunteers’ football team.

One of the players who has stepped up to fill Hobbs’ void is senior D’nas White, who at 6 foot 6 and 310 pounds has a knack for filling voids. He scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds in limited action Friday.

Other key contributors were forward Terrell Parker (nine points, five rebounds, four assists), Jamari Brooks (seven points, five rebounds) and Brian Rove (five assists and two steals despite going scoreless).

Sheperis led Mount Pleasant with 20 points and six rebounds.

Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts, Jr. says his team is playing “harder and smarter” than it did earlier in the season. An emphasis on defensive stops and minimizing turnovers has been key.

“I think we’re peaking in the right direction,” he said. “We’re nowhere near where I want us to be. We still haven’t put four quarters together yet. Just trying to get them locked in on that. That’s our goal next week.”

Mount Pleasant coach Jody Barbee feels his team is on the verge of clinching a state playoff berth, but a victory or two in the conference tournament would make him feel more secure.

“(We’re) a (No. 2) seed and get a bye for a chance to play in the semifinals, not have to play a first-round game,” Barbee said. “You hope you win the semifinal game and see (Jay M. Robinson) again next Friday and let the chips fall where they may. Just go out and compete, that’s what we’ve preached all week.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Jay M. Robinson 20 22 21 19 – 82

Mount Pleasant 11 17 12 5 – 45

JAY M. ROBINSON – Rodgers 2, Zi’Kei Wheeler 18, Brooks 7, Parker 9, Harlee 2, Londen Roseman 16, Jermaine Gray 22, Frazier 1, White 5

MOUNT PLEASANT – Leonard 1, Barbee 8, Estep 4, Adam Sheperis 20, Cheek 4, Little 8