CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team proved its mettle Thursday night, showing its ability to rally when times get tough.

The Bulldogs came from behind to win their 11th game in a row, defeating Walkertown, 67-54, on their home court in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Jay M. Robinson, which captured the Class 2A state crown in 2022, has won each of those 11 games by double figures.

Thursday’s 13-point difference, however, was the closest.

The Bulldogs had to overcome a 32-30 halftime deficit but used a balanced third quarter, with seven different Jay M. Robinson players scoring, to move out in front. Junior guard Londen Roseman swished a pair of 3-pointers during that critical stretch, and the Bulldogs took a 49-43 lead into the final period.

Jay M. Robinson was able to keep the Wolfpack at bay the rest of the way, as senior guard Zi’Kei Wheeler scored six points over the last eight minutes, and Brian Rowe (3-for-3) and Jermaine Gray (2-for-2) were perfect from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs, seeded seventh in the West Region, are now set up for a third-round game at second-seeded and undefeated Reidsville (23-0) on Saturday.

Wheeler had the hottest hand for Jay M. Robinson, scoring 19 points.

Senior center Terrell Parker was big with 14 points, and Roseman finished with 12 points.

The other Jay M. Robinson scorers were Rowe (nine points), Gray (eight), Jamari Brooks (three) and Tre Harlee (two).

Walkertown (12-14) was led by Jaylen Wilkerson’s 19 points, while Bryce Baker had 12.

Completing the scoring for Walkertown were Antwan Mitchell (nine points), Jaden Harding (six), Landon Venable (four), Jeremiah Davis (two), Tyler Brandon-White (two) and Zion Moye (one).