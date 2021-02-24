BOYS BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus blows past Kings Mountain for first home playoff win in 10 years

CONCORD – It had been 10 years since Central Cabarrus’ boys basketball team hosted a playoff game, and it had been 10 years since it won a home playoff game.
By defeating Kings Mountain 95-57 on Tuesday night, the Central Cabarrus Vikings renewed that statistic.
Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker was overjoyed for his players. “I’m so happy for them,” said Baker. “I hate that our students aren’t here, because then everybody could see how good they’ve played. All they want to do is win. They’re unselfish. We’ve got a really good basketball team.”
Central Cabarrus (12-1) will travel to undefeated Weddington (14-0) on Thursday for a second-round game.
After a near-perfect regular season and being crowned Southern Piedmont 3A conference champions, the Vikings looked to cap things off with a strong postseason. To do so, Central Cabarrus had to defeat the Kings Mountain Mountaineers, who beat Central in the first round of the 2017 playoffs and finished their regular season at 10-4 overall, good for second place in the Big South 3A conference.
The first three minutes of the game saw a strong Mountaineer push. Two big 3-pointers from junior point guard Isaiah Tate helped the Mountaineers leap out to a 9-3 lead.
From there on, it seemed, the rest of the game belonged to Central.
Vikings senior forward Tre Bost got the quick turnaround started with two putbacks, a layup and a 3-pointer within the span of five possessions. Bost had 11 in the first frame to spark the Vikings.
Central Cabarrus had regained the momentum and the lead, and they would not yield either for the rest of the night.
The Vikings’ offense made swift passes to get wide-open 3’s and layups, and their defense began to hound Kings Mountain, forcing the visitors into multiple turnovers. To cap off the first quarter, sophomore guard Gavin Bullock splashed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the Central Cabarrus gym and bench into a frenzy.
The second quarter felt no different from the first, with Central’s defense forcing Kings Mountain into bad long-range shots and Central’s offense hitting shot after shot. The Mountaineers managed to stay relatively close, but the game was beginning to slip away from them.
Then, halfway through the quarter, Central Cabarrus posted seven offensive rebounds in a row on a single possession, eventually sending the ball through the hoop in a show of relentlessness.
“We know how to stay composed in situations like that,” said Vikings senior Te’Veon Glover.
The Vikings’ composure remained constant throughout the remainder of the first half, as they continued to grab turnovers and share the ball. They went into halftime with a 44-31 lead.
The Vikings kept things going in the third quarter.
Bullock hit two 3-pointers to increase his squad’s lead, and the Vikings snatched steal after steal, making buckets while Kings Mountain could not even put up shots.
By the fourth quarter, the Vikings’ lead grew to almost 40 points. Central Cabarrus finished the game with 13 3-pointers, 17 steals and 23 offensive rebounds.
“Locking in on defense, that’s our main thing,” said Central Cabarrus sophomore point guard Jaiden Thompson. “This was a statement game.”
For the Vikings, five players finished in double figures, including Bost and Thompson with 17 apiece, Bullock with 15, while twin freshmen Chase Daniel and Carson Daniel scored 13 and 10, respectively.
Tate led the way for Kings Mountain with a game-high 20 points, and Cannedy added 12.
SCORING SUMMARY
Kings Mountain 19 12 13 13 -- 57
Central Cabarrus 27 17 27 24 -- 95
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Zeke Cannedy 12, James 4, Marcus Odums 6, Orlando Odums 6, Phillips 2, Isaiah Tate 20, Toms 7