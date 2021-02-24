BOYS BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus blows past Kings Mountain for first home playoff win in 10 years

Vikings senior forward Tre Bost got the quick turnaround started with two putbacks, a layup and a 3-pointer within the span of five possessions. Bost had 11 in the first frame to spark the Vikings.

Central Cabarrus had regained the momentum and the lead, and they would not yield either for the rest of the night.

The Vikings’ offense made swift passes to get wide-open 3’s and layups, and their defense began to hound Kings Mountain, forcing the visitors into multiple turnovers. To cap off the first quarter, sophomore guard Gavin Bullock splashed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the Central Cabarrus gym and bench into a frenzy.

The second quarter felt no different from the first, with Central’s defense forcing Kings Mountain into bad long-range shots and Central’s offense hitting shot after shot. The Mountaineers managed to stay relatively close, but the game was beginning to slip away from them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, halfway through the quarter, Central Cabarrus posted seven offensive rebounds in a row on a single possession, eventually sending the ball through the hoop in a show of relentlessness.

“We know how to stay composed in situations like that,” said Vikings senior Te’Veon Glover.