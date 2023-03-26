The 2022-23 season was filled with accolades for the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, particularly its coach, Jim Baker, and leading scorer, Jaiden Thompson.

The Vikings won the South Piedmont 3A Conference title for the third year in a row and the league’s tournament for the second consecutive campaign. And this month, they claimed the program’s first state championship in nearly a quarter-century.

Along the way, Baker was named the SPC Coach of the Year for the second season in a row, and Thompson was crowned the league’s Player of the Year for the second straight season, being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Class 3A state title game in the process.

It was a mouthful, to say the least.

This week, Baker and Thompson took on extra helpings of awards when they added to their haul by being recognized on the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.

Baker was chosen as the NCBCA Boys All-State Coach of the year, and Thompson earned a second-team spot on the All-State squad.

Both were milestone achievements for Cabarrus County.

For Baker, he became the first coach from a Cabarrus County school to win NCBCA Coach of the Year honors since former Concord coach Angela Morton was named the top girls coach after leading the Spiders to the state title in 2008, the first year the organization began handing out the award.

Morton, who became NCBCA president, also formerly coached at Central Cabarrus.

No boys coach from Cabarrus County has ever won NCBCA honors.

While Thompson accomplishment isn’t as rare as Baker’s, he did something that hasn’t been done in four years.

Thompson is the first Cabarrus County player to be honored on the all-state squad since 2019. That year, Cox Mill legend Wendell Moore Jr. made the boys first team, and former Hickory Ridge star Nia Daniel was named to the girls first team.

The NCBCA All-State Team and its related awards are only limited to players and coaches from public schools that compete in the N.C. High School Athletics Association.

This past season, Thompson – a 6-foot-1 senior guard – led the Vikings in scoring (19.8 points per game), rebounding (5.4) and steals (4.3).

Thompson is in some good company with Moore Jr. and Daniel.

Last year, Moore Jr. became the first player from a school in Cabarrus County to be chosen in the NBA Draft. After a solid career at Duke University, Moore Jr. was taken in the first round (26th overall) by the Dallas Mavericks. He was later traded in a draft-day deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves and has spent most of his rookie season in the G League while also being used by the NBA club in several instances.

During his time at Cox Mill, Moore Jr. led the Chargers to back-to-back state titles.

After transferring from the University of Alabama, Daniel is now a junior at Troy University, where she ranks second on the team in scoring (12.7 points per game). Daniel initially signed with North Carolina after graduating from Hickory Ridge but decided to transfer to a junior college, where she went on to become an All-American.