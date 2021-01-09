BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers strike early and often against Bulldogs

“I think (Jay M. Robinson’s) Lavar Batts Sr. is one of the best coaches in the state,” said Cox Mill’s second-year coach Ty Johnson. “You don’t want to play a Lavar Batts team twice in the same week. We got up big in the first quarter on Tuesday, then we had a lot of turnovers and let them back in.

“One thing for us tonight is we took care of the ball better. We valued the basketball a lot better in the second and third quarters, which is something we wanted to improve on tonight. When (the Bulldogs) pressed, we broke it really quick and got it across.”

One of eight seniors on the team, Chris Hunter led Cox Mill with a solid overall game, scoring a game-high 16 points and adding eight assists, four steals, and three rebounds. He exemplified the Chargers’ bottomless roster of patient, disciplined, hard-working, and emotionally reticent players.

Hunter’s assist and Rasheed Baldwin’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter completed an 8-0 run that allowed Cox Mill to break a 7-7 tie that existed only 62 seconds earlier.

Zikei Wheeler, one of Jay M. Robinson’s three sophomore starters, broke his team’s slide with a 3-pointer from the right wing, but the Chargers scored the final 12 points of the first period.

