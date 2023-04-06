CONCORD – Davis Absher has a great deal of experience as a coach, having spent time excelling in his craft at both high school and college levels while also obtaining intimate knowledge of postseason basketball.

Now, he’ll get to test it in one of the toughest conferences in the region, as he takes over as Cox Mill boys basketball coach.

On Thursday, Cox Mill athletics director Ty Johnson introduced Absher as the newest Chargers leader. He takes over for Johnson, who will now focus on his duties as AD after four seasons at the helm.

Last season, the Chargers went 19-9 and finished third in the rough-and-tumble Greater Metro 4 Conference.

Absher comes to Concord from Ashe County, where he was the head coach of both the basketball and golf teams. A Mocksville native, Absher led the Huskies to back to back appearances in the Class 3A state playoffs during his time leading the program.

Despite, qualifying for postseason play this past season, Ashe County finished with a record of 9-17 and came in fifth place in a six-team conference. In two seasons at Ashe County, Absher posted a record of 21-20.

However, while at Ashe County, Absher developed multiple all-district and all-conference players. This past season’s Ashe County squad featured Jake Grubb, who led the league in scoring with 24.2 points per game and has received offers to play in college.

Before coaching at Ashe County, Absher spent five years as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Division II University of Virginia at Wise. While at UVA-Wise, Absher recruited and coached Cameron Whiteside, who now plays at Winthrop, as well as several all-conference performers and the two-time South Atlantic Conference scoring leader.

One of Absher’s recruits was the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year. Absher also was men’s golf coach at UVs.-Wise for three seasons.

As a player, Absher was part of a squad at Davie County High School, where he teammed with future NBA players Caleb and Cody Martin to make deep playoff runs. After graduation, Absher played at Averett University and helped the Cougars win the 2015 USA SAC title. Absher also aided the team in claiming USA South Sportsmanship and Team Service Awards during his four years at Averett.

"We’re continuing the tradition at Cox Mill of building champions on and off the court and that starts with

championship people like Davis Absher.” Johnson said in a news release. "Coach Absher is the definition of a high school basketball coach who wants to continue to build on the foundation that was built here at Cox Mill. He has won as a player and a coach at both the high school and collegiate level, but most importantly he wants to make a difference and make our student-athletes model citizens, model students, and model athletes.

“I am excited to have Coach Absher and his family here in the Cox Mill family and for our athletic department to be around him because of his energy and passion for building and protecting the culture of Cox Mill Basketball. Today is a great day for Cox Mill basketball as we welcome a culture builder, a winner and a leader of young men to our community.”