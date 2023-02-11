CONC0RD – For the second time in as many years, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team finished the regular season with a perfect 24-0 record, thanks to a 96-49 victory over Northwest Cabarrus Friday night at Coach Mason Court.

The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Vikings clinched their third consecutive South Piedmont 3A Conference crown last week, and Friday’s outcome helped them extend their league regular-season winning streak to 29 games.

Senior guard Jaiden Thompson topped four Central Cabarrus players in double figures with 21 points.

Junior guard Chase Daniel, scored the 1,000th point of his career and had 19 points Friday night. Senior wing Eli Ford had 17 points, and fellow senior Gavin Bullock 14.

Central Cabarrus’ remaining scorers were Jake Baker (eight points), Noah Edmisten (seven), Adriel Miller (four), Carson Daniel (two), Micah Murray (two) and Kevonta’Martin (two).

Northwest Cabarrus finishes the regular season 11-10 overall and 9-5 in the SPC.

The Trojans were led by junior Jordan Gonder’s 19 points, and Isaac Woolfolk had 14.

Completing the scoring for Northwest Cabarrus were Landon Rowe (five points), Isaiah Thompson (three), Mason Trombley (two), Justin Gonder (two), Logan Krok (two) and Henry Forrest (two).

Central Cabarrus (24-0, 14-0 SPC) will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s league tournament at Concord High School.