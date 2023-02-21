CONCORD – The Carolina International School boys basketball team opened the Class 1A state playoffs by defeating Greensboro Cornerstone Charter, 83-49, Tuesday on the Comets’ home floor.

Carolina International, seeded 16th in the West Region, will now travel to top-seeded Burnsville Mountain Heritage for a second-round matchup on Thursday.

Mountain Heritage has a 23-1 record, while the Comets are 16-17.

On Tuesday, Carolina International was led by senior wing Kimman Power, who 18 points. Meanwhile, fellow senior Evan Ashemore had 15 points, and junior guard Xavier Perry put up 10.

Cornerstone Charter (15-7) was the 17th seed in the West Region and was led by Benjamin Holloway’s game-high 22 points, and Hayden Swoap added 10.