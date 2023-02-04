HUNTERSVILLE – It was one of those nights for Jake Benham, and it was right on time.

Benham, a sophomore on the Concord Academy boys basketball team, was sizzling from deep, swishing 3-pointer after 3-pointer, producing 21 points to help the Eagles close the regular season with a 76-60 road victory over SouthLake Christian.

Concord Academy is now 27-6 overall and 12-2 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Benham drained 7 of his 10 3-point attempts.

As hot as Benham was from the outside, Concord Academy senior forward Petar Asceric had a similar effect on the inside, also scoring 21 points but adding seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

In addition, senior forward Avion Pinner almost messed around and got a triple-double, putting up 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Concord Academy.

As for the rest of Concord Academy, Isaiah Tate and Noah Van Bibber scored eight points each, and Magnus Swinger had four.

Christian Monroe and Maddox Watson were the top scorers for SouthLake Christian with 18 points apiece, and Larson Gazzaway had 10.

SouthLake Christian finishes with an 8-22 overall record, with 1-14 MAC mark.