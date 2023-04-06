MOUNT PLEASANT – One of the most familiar names in the Cabarrus County sports and coaching ranks officially hangs up his whistle.

Another name familiar to Cabarrus County sports fans has picked it up and will drape it around his neck as a varsity head coach for the very first time.

On Thursday morning, Mount Pleasant athletics director Jody Barbee announced that former Concord High School multi-sport athlete Graham Pruette will take over the Tigers’ new head basketball coach.

Pruette replaces Barbee, who spent the past four years leading the program after an illustrious coaching career at Cox Mill. Barbee will now move wholly into the AD role he assumed in November, when he replaced Brad Hinson.

The 26-year-old Pruette, who graduated from Concord in 2014, was a standout quarterback for the Spiders’ football team as well as a member of some of the school’s more successful basketball teams.

Pruette spent the last four seasons as Barbee’s top assistant at Mount Pleasant.

Pruette played football for three seasons at Elon and spent his senior season at the quarterbacks coach at Central Cabarrus under former Vikings leader Ken McClamrock. After one season, in that role, he moved on to Mount Pleasant, where he was not only Barbee’s assistant but spent time working with the football team, first under former Tigers coach Mike Johns and later under current head man Daniel Crosby.

During that time, Pruette also had one-year stints as JV head coach for the Mount Pleasant basketball and football teams. Now, he looks forward to starting his first varsity head-coaching position, and he said Mount Pleasant is the ideal place to take on such a venture.

“I’m excited,” said Pruette, a 2018 Elon College graduate. “There’s no better community to do it in than Mount Pleasant. The support there is awesome, and it’s a great group of guys.”

Barbee said there was a great deal of interest in the position, with more than 20 people applying. In the end, the 6-foot-4 Pruette stood out most.

“There were a lot of good ones, but we feel like Graham is the right hire,” Barbee said. “He brings stability. He’s been with me the last four years. I kind of groomed him at that point and time, but I also I coached him in some summer-league ball when he was in high school, so there’s a lot of familiarity there.

“He’s well-liked in the community, and I think people are excited about this hire. I really think he’s the right guy for this program moving forward.”

Pruette will not teach at the school. He works full time as a mortgage loan officer, but he said his schedule enables him to handle his coaching duties.

He also will spend the next several months helping to plan a wedding, as he’s marrying longtime sweetheart Carley Cox in February. Cox, who graduated from Concord Academy, is climbing the ranks in professional golf, currently competing on the Epson Tour, which is known as “The Road to the LPGA.”

Barbee said Pruette interviewed on Monday, and Barbee and a three-person committee that included Principal Russ Snyder and assistant athletics director Greg Williams spent Monday and Tuesday discussing things. On Wednesday, Barbee said, he made the decision to hire Pruette.

“You’ve got somebody who’s been here with the program, somebody who’s got a rapport with the kids, with the community,” Barbee said. “That was probably the biggest deciding factor for us.

Barbee also said players who are expected to be with the team next year were pleased to hear of Pruette’s promotion, even though the coaching dynamic has taken a turn.

“We just met with the players,” said Barbee, a Mount Pleasant graduate who once was a star guard for the Tigers and previously won back-to-back state titles as a coach at Cox Mill. “They were all excited. That’s who they wanted, they respect Graham.

“But at the same time, it’s a little different role for him now. He’s no longer the rah-rah guy or the guy they can go to when I’m being (the bad) guy. It’s reversed now, and that’s one thing they’ve got to get used to.”

Pruette, though, embraces the change in structure. He’s ready to establish himself as the top man, and he made it abundantly clear when he and Barbee met with the players Thursday morning.

“We’re going to start fresh this year,” Pruette said. “We’re going to graduate a lot of guys (from this past season’s team). But like I told the guys, I don’t expect the expectations to change at all.

“Part of the reason we went with this hire is to make a seamless transition, and we’re going to roll with the same expectations that we’re going to compete for championships year in and year out, and we want to become relevant on the state level. And we’re going to work to that level.”