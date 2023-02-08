The night began with two teams with identical records, Concord and West Rowan, preparing for a battle for second place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

It ended with action being stopped before the fourth quarter ever began, bringing a screeching halt to a game that had surprisingly turned out to be a blowout.

Ultimately, Concord was declared the winner after a commotion broke out on the West Rowan bench and play was suspended with 1 minute, 18 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday at Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium.

The score at the time was Concord 60, West Rowan 25.

According to Concord officials, as the close of the third quarter neared, there was a commotion coming from the Falcons’ bench. Cameras showed at least one West Rowan standing, seemingly upset with someone else on the bench.

“There was no physicality or anything like that,” Concord athletics director Greg Liddle explained in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday night. “It was more just some words back and forth.

The commotion was enough, however, to disrupt the flow of the game and prompt Liddle to ask officials to halt play momentarily to restore order. After the initial stoppage, Liddle said, a Concord High School resource officer was moved near the Falcons’ bench.

Shortly thereafter, Liddle said, a West Rowan coach informed him that the Falcons wanted to discontinue the game.

“The officials basically made the call at that point and time,” Liddle said. “We completely understood, and we took (players) to the locker room.”

Asked how the game would officially be recorded, Liddle said he’d contact officials with the N.C. High School Athletics Association on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty much one of those things where we’re either going to win, 60-25, or it will be declared a forfeit or something,” he said.

It was a shocking way to end an otherwise brilliant night for the Spiders, who improved their record to 15-7 overall and 9-3 in the SPC.

Concord took command in the first half, bolting out to a 39-21 lead at the intermission. The Spiders’ advantage grew even more in the third quarter, as they were in the midst of a 21-4 run when the commotion started.

Senior Brayden Blue was dominant for the Spiders in the abbreviated contest, scoring 21 points, and classmate James Smith had 11 points and five rebounds.

The remaining Concord scorers were Jeremiah Howard (eight points), Ty Rushmeyer (five), Bralen Crowder (five), Kobe Watts-Williams (four), Jerell Reddick (four) and Jayden Beyan (two).

West Rowan fell to 14-8 overall and 9-4 SPC, and the Falcons were led by Athan Gill’s 11 points.

Rounding out the Falcons’ scoring were Elijah Holmes (five points), Brant Graham (four), Will Givens Jr. (two), Adrian Stockton (two) and Kayvone Norman (one).

Although the Spiders wound up on the winning side, Liddle said he would’ve preferred it not happen this way.

“It was just unfortunate,” Liddle said. “It was just not a good environment to continue for the safety of everybody. It was just best at that point to just move on.

“The referees did a great job,” he added. “That was the good thing. They kept it under control and allowed us to take care of what needed to be taken care of and helped us get everybody where they needed to be.”

Concord travels to face longtime nemesis A.L. Brown on Wednesday, and West Rowan is scheduled to visit East Rowan on Friday.