BOYS BASKETBALL Cougars top crosstown rival Eagles in Palmetto State showdown
ROCK HILL, S.C. – It was the Battle of Cabarrus County.

Even it was played in South Carolina.

In a tough contest between a pair of reigning private-school champions, the Cannon Cougars won this boys basketball matchup, 70-62, Monday night at Phenom Holiday Classic at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The Cougars, who last year’s N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A title, were led by DJ Nix’s Herculean effort, as the junior standout had 30 points.

Fellow junior Karon Boyd had 17 points, and senior guard Jarvis Moss tallied 13 for Cannon.

Concord Academy, winner of last year’s NCISAA 3A crown, was paced by senior guard Trae Benham, a Lipscomb University signee, with 24 points. Logan Threatt (16 points) also had a solid night for the Eagles, while senior forward Tyler Fearne added eight points.

