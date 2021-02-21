BOYS BASKETBALL: Cougars win tiebreaker against Latin, move on to NCISAA Final Four

Cannon School was making the best of its height advantage, outscoring the Hawks 18-10 in the paint and outrebounding them 16-9 in the first half. So when three sizeable Cougars got in foul trouble midway through the third quarter, it created a concerning situation.

Between the 4:54 and 4:10 marks of the third quarter Nix picked up his third and fourth fouls, and forwards Christian Reeves (12 points, six rebounds), and Eli Ormiston both recorded their fourth fouls. All three players were relegated to the bench and replaced by reserves Austin Swartz, Deuce Rolle, and Ben Childress.

“(Seniors) Jarvis Moss and Deuce Rolle, they really stepped up their leadership role when the three starters were out,” said Ormiston, a senior who finished with 14 points. “I feel like the ability to stay calm under such tight circumstances really helped us and we came together as a team.”

On his way to a 25-point, seven-rebound game, Moss tallied seven points and three rebounds in the third quarter. Fellow starter Karon Boyd had four points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist when the starters were out.

Even though Cannon School was missing key players, it still managed to add to its lead, taking a 55-39 cushion to the fourth quarter.