MOORESVILLE – It didn’t start out pretty for the Cox Mill boys basketball team Friday night.

Actually, it couldn’t have started worse for the Chargers, who were coming off an emotional overtime win in the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament semifinals 24 hours earlier and were thrilled to be playing Mooresville, a team they’d already beaten twice this season, in the title game.

But the Blue Devils displayed that they wouldn’t go down easily, and in a flash, they’d jumped out to an 11-2 lead over the Chargers and held a nine-point edge after the first quarter.

Then The Awakening came for the Chargers, and suddenly it was a battle.

In a sizzling second quarter, sophomore Sean Dunn scored eight points, D.J. Boyce – or you could call him “3-J” Boyce – drained a pair of deep 3-pointers, and Jace Ramirez added five points. The contributions were coming from everywhere, as Cox Mil put up 21 points in the period.

It was just the momentum shift Cox Mill needed, and the Chargers went on to eventually wrest away the lead and take a 68-62 victory that gave them their first GMC tournament championship at Lake Norman High School.

There was lots of credit to go around for Cox Mill (19-8).

However, the hottest hand of the night for the Chargers was attached to Langston Boyd’s left arm, as he worked his way to a game-high 25 points. Boyd, a highly regarded junior guard, used an assortment of moves, shaking and baking his way to mid-range jumpers or strong finishes at the basket. He also was 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

Dunn came through with 19 points, sinking two 3-pointers and going 7-for-8 at the free throw line.

Boyce had it going, too, finishing with a total of three trifectas for 14 points. Perhaps most important, he was 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, making certain to keep a safe distance between his team and the Blue Devils, who were threatening.

Finishing the scoring for the Chargers were Ramirez (five), Titus Ivy (four) and Tyler Brown (one).

Mooresville (16-11) was led by senior guard Evaan Ezhilan, who wound up with 16 points. Xavion White added 15. And like Ezhilan, junior Travelle Bryson hit a pair of 3-pointers as he finished with 12 points.

Other scorers for the Blue Devils were Nylikk Troutman and Jalen Chambers (six points each), AJ Parsley (four) and Dylan Clark (three).