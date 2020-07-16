BOYS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill losing another key player, as athletic forward heads to Cannon

CONCORD – Cox Mill’s boys basketball program is losing yet another player who had a huge role on its championship-winning squad from last season.

Only days after the Chargers’ top scorer from the 2019-20 campaign, Quave Propst-Allison, announced he was leaving for Charlotte Providence Day, the mother of key forward Karon Boyd told the Independent Tribune that her son also is transferring to a private school.

According to Tiesha Boyd, Chargers forward Karon Boyd will play at Cannon School for his final two high school seasons.

“He was supposed to attend (Cannon) last year but wanted to play with the Cox Mill varsity and (Chargers coach Ty) Johnson for one year,” Tiesha Boyd said. “He is looking for a new experience, and he is totally ready for tougher competition. He is up for the challenge.”

The Cougars were one of the best teams in the state, if not the country, winning the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship last season as well as their conference title.