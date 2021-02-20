BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles’ season comes to an end on late tip by blue-chip Asheville Christian star

The low-seeded Lions (9-16) move on to the state semifinals, where they’ll face High Point Christian next week. The Eagles, who were a highly favored No. 1 seed, end their season at 21-8.

Concord Academy’s offense was at a major loss of firepower because its top player – Trae Benham, who was averaging 20 points per game and scored his 2,000th career point last week – finished with a season-low three points.

Green, a highly rated major-college recruit who’ll have his pick of colleges, had a monster night, as the junior forward scored a game-high 20 points while grabbing rebounds and blocking and altering shots throughout the night.

And, of course, his late tip-in kept the Eagles home for the rest of the season.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Concord Academy coach Frank Cantadore II, who’s led the Eagles to a pair of state titles, including last season.

“But really, this game shouldn’t have come down to the buzzer. I don’t feel like we really showed up until the second half. It’s unfortunate. With the fight that these guys have shown all season and the resilience to get through everything with our three (COVID-19) quarantines, at this stage, I just felt like we were more prepared for this game than we were.