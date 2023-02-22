CONCORD – They're just 32 magical minutes away from repeating as champions.

The Concord Academy boys basketball players made certain of that Tuesday night when they defeated Asheville School, 74-64, on their home floor in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A semifinals.

The top-seeded Eagles, who won the state title last season, will face second-seeded Greensboro Day in the championship game Saturday at Forsyth Country Day School. Tip-off time is 5 p.m.

The Eagles used a strong team effort to ensure they’re ensuing trip to the Winston-Salem school this weekend.

Senior guard Avion Pinner was the top performer for Concord Academy, stacking up 21 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists.

Senior forward Noah Van Bibber, who was the lone returning starter from last year’s title-winning squad, had 18 points.

Another senior, guard JJ Moore, tallied 16 points and eight assists, while sophomore long-range threat Jake Benham was 5-for-6 from the 3-point line and finished with 15 points.

Isaiah Tate and Sergej Cvetkovic each scored two points for the Eagles, who improved to 31-6 on the season.

Asheville School was led by Derrin Savan’s monster night of 36 points, however, no other Blues player scored in double figures.

Saturday’s championship game will be the second time this season the Eagles have faced Greensboro Day. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 68-57 in overtime in Concord Academy’s third game of the season.