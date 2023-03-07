MARION – In many cases, players consider coming off the bench for their high school basketball teams to be a consolation prize for not being good enough to make the starting five.

That’s not the case with the Central Cabarrus boys team.

Senior Eli Ford and junior Desmond “D.J.” Kent – the Vikings’ two key reserves – are actually in a pretty enviable position.

They get to play for a team that’s one win away from earning a state championship, ranked in the Top 25 in the country, and has a coach that considers his top reserves to be starters in some respects.

No, you won’t hear any complaints from the Vikings’ super subs.

“It feels good (coming off the bench),” Kent, a 6-5 forward, said after the Vikings defeated West Charlotte in the Western Regional final Saturday. “Arguably, my starting five is the best starting five in 3A. I personally think (they’re the) best ever. That’s real big. I like my role. I appreciate my role.”

Ford sees it in a similar way.

“I know I always have to bring more energy (off the bench) than what the starters bring,” said Ford, a 6-3 guard. “Whatever that brings, whether they need me to rebound, play defense, knock down shots … I know whatever it is I have to bring it.”

Ford, Kent, and the rest of the Vikings will be bringing it to Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh on Saturday. The Vikings will face East champion Pittsboro Northwood at 7:30 p.m. with the hopes that it Central will win its first state championship since 2000.

Both teams were seeded No. 1 in their respective regions, but Central Cabarrus is the only one of the two that is ranked nationally. The undefeated Vikes (31-0) are 23rd in the latest MaxPreps national poll.

Northwood’s only connection to the national rankings is that one of its two losses this season was to Camden (New Jersey), which is ranked sixth in the most recent poll. The Chargers are 28-2, with their other loss coming to Concord’s Cannon School.

While Central Cabarrus’ starters remained the same from 2021-22 to this season (seniors Jaiden Thompson, Gavin Bullock, and Adriel Miller and juniors Chase Daniel and Carson Daniel), the Vikings’ key substitutes have changed. Last year when Central Cabarrus won 30 games but finished one game shy of making the state finals, it’s sixth man was senior guard Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz, who was a clone of the starters in terms of size, ability, and style of play.

For the last few seasons, Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker has often referred to his key subs as starters who just happen to come off the bench. But Ford and Kent weren’t in the mix until this season.

Ford played on Central Cabarrus’ junior varsity as a freshman but did not play high school basketball during the COVID-affected 2020-21 season. He rededicated himself to hoops last year but was not in the Vikings’ regular rotation.

Kent played JV as a freshman and passed on a chance to suit up for the varsity last year so that he could fill a more significant role on the junior varsity, according to Baker. He started finding himself as a legitimate varsity player at a team camp late last summer. Baker found a place for both Kent and Ford in Central Cabarrus’ rotation this season.

A former successful head coach at Catawba College in Salisbury, Baker adopted a structure for starters and substitutes that was a little unorthodox.

“My years at Catawba, I liked to bring kids who could potentially start off the bench,” he said. “… If all of a sudden you bring in two players that are really good … you can speed up the whole operation.”

It’s usually Baker’s plan to bring in Kent and Ford to replace Bullock and Miller with about three or four minutes left in the first quarter and to play them until about five minutes are left in the second quarter.

“I think a kid, if he knows ‘I’m going to come in at this point,’ that he plays better,” says Baker. “I don’t think they have to come in and really get into the flow of the game. If you throw a kid in there, he comes down and thinks ‘I gotta take a shot.’

“I think (Kent and Ford) come in knowing what ‘I’ve got to do, I’m as good as these other guys, so I’m going to go right in and start playing.’ That’s a little bit of my philosophy. I know other people say you’ve got to earn it every day in practice. I think that’s what the preseason is for, to be honest.”

Kent and Ford’s statistics back up their importance. Kent averages 12.2 points and five rebounds a game. Ford racks up 9.2 points and three rebounds per game.

Ford and Kent’s poise and readiness was evident against West Charlotte Saturday.

A 3-point specialist, Ford made his first attempt shortly after entering the game in the first quarter and made his second one on his first shot of the second quarter, causing the Lions to take a rushed timeout.

“I was ready,” Ford said shortly after the game. “I got in some shots this morning. I was up at 6 o’clock getting some shots in.”

Kent had a similar meaningful moment near the end of the first half to help put Central Cabarrus up 34-22 at the break. Never backing away from an opportunity to throw down a dunk, Kent found himself in an opportune moment a step away from the basket.

“We swung it to the corner to Adriel Miller,” said Kent, who missed 10 games between January and February with a broken left wrist before returning during the state playoffs. “He drove it to the basket, and he gave me a great pass, and I just went up and dunked it (two-handed).”

Miller is one of Ford and Kent’s biggest fans. He attributed their outstanding play as being the difference-maker between last year’s playoff loss to West Charlotte and this year’s avenged victory.

“One of (the reasons) is Eli Ford coming off the bench and shooting it like he does,” said Miller, a role-playing guard. “Every time he makes a 3, you can hear the energy in the crowd just erupt. And that’s big time for us.

“And the same thing for Desmond Kent. When he gets off the bench, he’s going to get an electrifying dunk, an electrifying block, and that stuff adds up. There’s no drop-off when we go to our bench, so that’s the biggest thing with our team.”