BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin fuels Spiders to opening-night win over Northwest Cabarrus
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin fuels Spiders to opening-night win over Northwest Cabarrus

The Concord Spiders host the A.L. Brown Wonders in a South Piedmont Class 3A matchup.

Concord's Johnakin Franklin, seen in this file photo, had a game-leading 17 points against Northwest Cabarrus. 

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Johnakin Franklin picked up right where he left off last season, and the Concord High School boys basketball team picked up an opening-night win, defeating conference foe Northwest Cabarrus, 57-44, Tuesday at Rimer Gymnasium.

The Spiders are 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Northwest Cabarrus is 0-1, 0-1.

Franklin, a 5-foot-11 junior guard who led the Spiders in scoring last season, ended the night with a game-high 17 points. His 6-for-6 performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter was vital to sealing the outcome.

Senior guard Ethan Parker added eight points for Concord, and Joseph Toe grabbed eight rebounds.

Senior point guard Jamari McKoy paced Northwest Cabarrus with 15 points, and Trevon Dozier added 10.

The Spider and Trojans will face each other again on Thursday at Northwest Cabarrus.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord    11   15     14     14 -- 57    

Northwest  6   7       13     18 -- 44

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Williams 6, Trevon Dozier 10, McKoy 15, Cabrera 2, Deese 3, Gonder 9

CONCORD – Parker 8, Swinger 7, Rogers 5, Torrance 6, Johnakin Franklin 17, Toe 2, Cooke 3, Blue 6

 

