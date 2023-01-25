 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Gonder goes off as Trojans hold off Mustangs in double OT

Northwest Cabarrus forward Jordan Gonder (34), seen in this file photo, had a career-best 37 points Tuesday night at East Rowan.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

SALISBURY – In his junior season, Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball player Jordan Gonder was certainly having a strong campaign.

The 6-foot-3 forward already was among the leading scorers in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, averaging more than 20 points per game.

But on Tuesday night just up the road in Salisbury, Gonder took it to a whole ’nother level.

Gonder was on fire all night in an ultra-tight game with East Rowan. When the dust settled, two overtimes had to be played, and Gonder finished with a career-best 37 points in the Trojans’ 73-67 victory.

It was the third win in a row for the Trojans, who improved their record to 9-7 overall and 7-2 in the SPC.

They are currently in a second-place tie with West Rowan in the league standings, two games behind leader Central Cabarrus.

The Trojans travel to West Rowan on Friday for a matchup that will give the winner sole possession of the No. 2 spot in the conference. Earlier this season, Northwest Cabarrus edged the Falcons by a point in Concord.

Besides Gonder, the other Trojan to reach double figures Tuesday was senior guard Mason Trombley, who had 15 points.

Completing the scoring for Northwest Cabarrus were Trey Hilsenroth (eight points), LeDerrion Menter (eight), Isaiah Thompson (four) and Landon Rowe (three).

East Rowan, meanwhile, fell to 5-12, 2-7 in the SPC. The Mustangs were led by Dylan Valley’s 24 points and one of the conference’s other high-scoring players, Tee Harris, who had 18.

Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Jonathan Wembolua (11), Ti’Jon Everhart (nine), Jaden Sprinkle (three) and Tyquan Danzine and Garrett Lee (once apiece).

East Rowan plays host to Huntersville Lake Norman Charter on Friday.

