HARRISBURG – With seven ticks left on the clock Tuesday night, there was time for one last hope.

The Hickory Ridge boys basketball squad trailed Greater Metro 4 Conference leader Lake Norman by three points, and Bulls coach David Broome called timeout to set up the play, one he hoped would lead to overtime and, just maybe, a tie in the league standings.

People in the stands were on their feet. Many of them figured the goal for Hickory Ridge might be to get the ball into the capable hands of Miles Beard, the standout junior guard who’d made difficult shots all night, be they acrobatic moves in the paint or long-range 3-pointers with hands in his face.

And that’s what happened.

Lined up on the left side of the court, Beard came off a screen and dashed toward the right corner. He hauled in the inbounds pass from Tyzhir Dyer and lofted a 3-point attempt over the flailing right arm of Lake Norman’s 6-foot-5 Tre McKinnon.

This time, though, Beard’s off-balance jumper bounced off.

Lake Norman had survived, punctuating the victory with a Cole Callaway layup as the buzzer sounded.

Wildcats 67, Ragin’ Bulls 62, the scoreboard read at night’s end.

Hickory Ridge had rallied, scrapping back from an 11-point deficit with about 4½ minutes left in the game. But ultimately, having to play from behind for much of the night, took its toll.

“We just dug ourselves in a little bit too big of a hole,” said Broome, who’s in his first season as the Bulls’ coach. “But I’m proud of my guys for fighting back, showing resilience the whole game.

“We were down by nine in the first quarter, and we were down nine at the end of the first half, but we fought back and took the lead. And being down by (11) in the fourth quarter, it was just too big a lead to recover from.”

Hickory Ridge saw its record dip to 13-7 overall and 8-3 in the GMC, where it currently sits in second place.

Lake Norman holds on to first place, upping its record to 15-6 overall and 8-1 in the GMC. The Wildcats’ only conference loss was to Cox Mill last month in Mooresville, and they’ll face the Chargers again Friday.

A win over Cox Mill, and the Wildcats secure the conference title.

“We set out this year to do that,” said Lake Norman coach Grant Hodges. “That was our goal from the beginning – not just talk about it but to do it. We’re there, but we still need to win. We still need to get Cox Mill Friday. We need that revenge game.”

Hickory Ridge almost made the Wildcats’ journey a little more circuitous, though, and Beard’s 22-point night had a lot to do with that.

Hickory Ridge also used tough rebounding inside from starters Luke Brigman and Caden Haywood, as well as reserves Khareem Thompson and Lukas Fortune. The Bulls needed all of it while battling against Lake Norman’s high-flying Tre McKinnon (15 points) and 6-9 Trent Steinour (12 points), who both slammed home dunks in the first half. And McKinnon’s brother, Taurean McKinnon, came off the bench to score inside.

But the Bulls never relented, even when they faced a double-digit deficit with 4:15 remaining.

James Wood scored the first five points of a 12-3 Hickory Ridge run, making a layup and then draining a 3-pointer on the Bulls’ next trip down the court. That was followed by Ezekiel Kelly’s layup, a brilliant step-back jumper from Beard, and a3-pointer by Dyer with just 22 seconds left.

All the while, playing with the lead as time dwindled, Lake Norman surprisingly hoisted jump shots that wound up off the mark, something that frustrated Hodges.

“Our decision-making was not great in the fourth quarter,” the Lake Norman coach said. “Usually, we’re good with that, but we had three sophomores and a freshman out there in the fourth quarter. They were 20-of-24 from the free throw line, so that helps.”

Dyer’s trey pulled the Bulls within 64-62. They subsequently fouled and sent Lake Norman’s Nick Arnold to the free throw line, where he made the first and missed the second, providing them one last chance with :07 showing.

Even though Beard’s 3-point attempt was a tad long, Broome said he and his Bulls got all they could ask for under the circumstances: a chance to control their destiny.

“We gave ourselves a nice look at the end for a 3 to tie it,” said Broome, now sporting a White T-shirt in place of the shirt and tie he’d virtually sweat out of during the game. “It just didn’t fall. It wasn’t our night.

“The plan was to get it to Miles Beard, one our best shooters, and let him go make a play. We got a screen for him with Caden Haywood. He got a good look in the corner. It just didn’t go in. It bounced out.”

Broome also took a moment to boast on his team, a group he said has been underrated this season. That sentiment might’ve been a response to pre-season conference predictions or the Bulls’ standing in the Independent Tribune’s Cream or Cabarrus rankings, where they were tied for sixth place (with West Cabarrus) entering the week behind Cox Mill, Jay M. Robinson, Concord Academy, Cannon and Central Cabarrus.

“Nobody in our county even thought that we could even play with (the Wildcats),” Broome said sharply. “Everybody’s been talking up Lake Norman and Cox Mill. People don’t realize we beat Cox Mill twice. We can play with the best of the best in the county. We just believe in ourselves now.”

The Ragin’ Bulls next take the court Monday, when they face Mint Hill Queen’s Grant in Harrisburg.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lake Norman 19 12 19 17 – 67

Hickory Ridge 10 22 11 19 – 62

LAKE NORMAN – Gruber 2, Callaway 9, Josh Yates 14, Tre McKinnon 15, Williams 4, Dryden 5, Arnold 3, Taurean McKinnon 3, Trent Steiner 12

HICKORY RIDGE – Miles Beard 22, Harris 2, Wood 9, Dyer 3, Kelly 8, Fortune 2, Haywood 6, Thompson 3, Brigman 6