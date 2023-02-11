CHARLOTTE – This one felt good to the Concord Academy Eagles.

Really good.

On two occasions this season before Friday night, Concord Academy had suffered heartbreaking defeats to Gaston Christian, the first meeting requiring overtime and the second keeping the talented Cabarrus County squad from winning the Metrolina Athletic Conference regular-season crown.

Those two defeats were by a combined eight points.

So clearly, Concord Academy was looking for retribution when the teams met again, this time in the MAC tournament championship game Friday at Hickory Grove Christian.

It got that and more, as Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Academy took a 61-47 victory over Gaston Christian to claim the MAC tourney title.

Concord Academy’s record is now 29-6 as it prepares next week to make a run for its second consecutive state championship.

On the heels of a spectacular performance in the semifinals a night earlier against Northside Christian, when he had 22 points and eight rebounds, senior forward Avion Pinner led Concord Academy Friday with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Serbian center Petar Asceric had 17 points for Concord Academy, following up his own scintillating semifinal showing, when he registered 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Like the teams’ first two meetings, Friday night’s matchup started out close, as each club put up gaudy offensive numbers in the opening quarter, with Concord Academy ending up with a 25-24 edge. But over the second and third periods, Concord Academy did its damage, limiting Gaston Christian to a combined eight points while scoring 19 points of its own during that span.

Rounding out the scoring for Concord Academy were Noah Van Bibber (12 points), JJ Moore (10), Isaiah Tate (seven), and Jake Benham (three).

Gaston Christian (22-9) was paced by freshman Cameron Newman, who had 15 points.