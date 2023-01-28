BOYS BASKETBALL: Howard registers double-double as Spiders rout Cougars

CHINA GROVE – Junior center Jeremiah Howard’s double-double played a major role as the Concord boys basketball team powered past homestanding Carson, 63-39, Friday night.

The victory came three days after the Spiders’ 25-point loss to Central Cabarrus on Tuesday.

With leading scorer James Smith out Friday because of an illness, Howard scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spiders, who improved their record to 12-7 overall and 7-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Senior forward Justin Garland, one of the Spiders’ top inside threats, also missed the game with an injury.

In addition to Howard’s Herculean effort, Concord also got a major lift from senior wing Brayden Blue, who scored 15 points and dished out six assists.

Other contributors for the Spiders were Ty Rushmeyer (eight points), Jayden Beyan (six), Bralen Crowder (five), Jerell Reddick (four points and five steals) and Andru O’Neal (three points).

Carson fell to 8-11, 1-9 SPC and was led by Jay McGruder’s 16 points.

The rest of the Cougars’ scoring was done by BJ Howard (nine points), Emory Taylor (five), Jonah Drye (three), and Cam Burleyson, CJ Guida and Colin Ball (two apiece).

Concord is at home against South Rowan Tuesday, and Carson travels to Northwest Cabarrus.