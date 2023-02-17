MOORESVILLE – In a matter of months, Titus Ivy will be in Charlottesville, Virginia, embarking on what he hopes will be a productive career as a college football player.

But on Thursday night, in the waning seconds of a Greater Metro 4 semifinal matchup with rival Hickory Ridge, Ivy showed that, well, he’s still a pretty good basketball player.

With his Cox Mill team trailing by a point in overtime, the University of Virginia signee soared in for a layup just before the Lake Norman High School scoreboard clock hit zeroes, and the Chargers took a 59-58 victory over the Ragin’ Bulls.

The win helped the Chargers avenge two regular-season losses to Hickory Ridge and advance to today’s GMC tournament championship game, in which they’ll face Mooresville, also at Lake Norman.

Cox Mill (18-8) had to rally to make it happen, though.

After an evenly played first quarter, Hickory Ridge (16-8) benefitted from scoring by Ezekiel Kelly (six points) and Miles Beard (four) and Luke Brigman (two) in the second period to take a 22-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.

But in the second half, the Chargers began to make their move, with senior Jack Walter coming up big by scoring all seven of his points in the third quarter to help Cox Mill produce more points (22) than it did in the entire first half. The Chargers also out-scored Hickory Ridge in the fourth period to force overtime.

Both teams had a chance to win it in regulation.

With the score tied at 51, Hickory Ridge standout junior Miles Beard drove down the right side in an attempt to score but was whistled for a charge with 4.9 seconds remaining. On the other end, Cox Mill’s Langston Boyd’s pull-up jumper bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Hickory Ridge’s Miles Beard and the school’s all-time leading rebounder, Caden Haywood, put the Bulls up by four in the opening minute of overtime before Ivy scored on the interior to pulls the Charges within two.

For most of the rest of the way, the teams stayed neck-and-neck until there were just a few moments remaining and Ivy was standing on the sideline waiting to throw an inbounds pass.

Ivy faked to a teammate Boyd, who was to his left in the corner, and instead threw to Walter, who was wide open in front of him just outside the 3-point line. Walter hopped to secure the pass, and almost before his sneakers returned to the floor, tossed the ball back to Ivy, who had dashed toward the basket, much like a wide receiver trying to get past defensive backs.

Ivy took one power dribble, split two Hickory Ridge defenders, and took flight, with the ball bouncing off the glass and into the basket just before the final buzzer sounded.

Game.

Sweet vengeance.

Championship-bound.

The crowd erupted, students and other Cox Mill fans stormed the court in celebration with the players, and Lake Norman’s gym rocked.

Two teams from Cabarrus County had come all the way to Iredell County to create magic.

Ivy, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, scored four of the Chargers’ eight points during the overtime period. He had eight for the game.

Overall, the Chargers were led in scoring by the two players who’ve had that role all season: Boyd (16 points) and D.J. Boyce (10).

Rounding out the scoring for Cox Mill were Sean Dunn (seven points), Jace Ramirez (five), Tyler Brown (four) and Micah Bright (two).

Beard was the top scorer for Hickory Ridge, pumping in 20 points, while Haywood put up 11.

Other scorers for the Bulls were Tyzhir Dyer (eight points), Kelly (seven), Khareem Thompson (five), Brigman (four) and James Wood (three).

Hickory Ridge finished second in the GMC standings this season and have to wait until the weekend to learn its seeding in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Cox Mill now has a chance to secure its first GMC tournament title. The Chargers beat Mooresville twice during the regular season, although both games were close.