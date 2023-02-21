STAFF REPORT
CONCORD – D.J. Kent had an impressive return from an injury, and the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team kept on rolling, as the Vikings opened the Class 3A playoffs with an 88-35 victory over Hickory St. Stephens at Coach Mason Court.
Nationally ranked Central Cabarrus, the No. 1 seed in the West Region, pushed its record to 27-0 and set up a second-round meeting with 16th-seeded North Henderson on Thursday.
Kent missed time with an injury this season, but the svelte 6-foot-5 junior came back strong Tuesday by scoring 14 points.
For the Vikings, Kent’s effort was bested by senior guard Jaiden Thompson, who led the way with 18 points, and senior swingman Eli Ford, who finished with 15.
Senior guard Adriel Miller also had double figures for the Vikings, scoring 10 points.
Other scorers for Central Cabarrus were Carson Daniel (eight points), Noah Edmisten (six), Emari Russell (six), Cayden Smith (six), Gavin Bullock (four) and Micah Murray (one).
Thirty-second-seeded St. Stephens (11-15) was led in scoring by Dalton Pyatte (17 points) and Dayton Anderson (12).
