BOYS BASKETBALL: Lions slow things down, Cougars rally and turn deficit into double-digit victory

CONCORD – As far as double-digit victories go, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Cannon School boys basketball team may have had one of the most gut-wrenching, disconcerting ones of all time Friday.

Hosting Charlotte Independent Athletic Schools Association rival Matthews Covenant Day in their own Boswell Gym, the Cougars scored a single field goal in two of the first three quarters and trailed for almost all of that time. They made a season-worst 2-of-17 3-point field goal attempts and were outrebounded 25-20.

Rescued by a 10-0 fourth quarter run that opened up a tight game, Cannon School (24-6 overall, 5-1 CISAA) still managed to pull away over the final four minutes and claim a 55-43 triumph.

One of the highest-scoring teams in the state, the Cougars’ 55 points were the fewest they’ve scored in a victory this season. The game’s pace and style of play was obviously in favor of the smaller and less-athletic Lions (12-13, 2-4 CISAA) who suffered an eight-point loss to Cannon at home earlier this month.

“The game was completely out of character for us,” said Cannon coach Che Roth. “But I credit (Covenant Day) for being able to dictate pace, especially through much of the first three quarters.

“I thought we were great when we got out in transition. I don’t think we rebounded the ball very well in the first half (a 21-10 disadvantage). (Their) possessions get long. They want to turn it side-to-side and back it out. It’s tough to guard somebody for two minutes at a time.”

The Lions established their sloth-like pace early, hanging on to the ball for more than a minute on their first possession, which ended in a five-second violation turnover. Covenant Day led 4-0 until Cannon scored its only first-quarter points, an Isaiah Henry lay-in off an alley-oop pass from Austin Swartz, with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left.

The Cougars trailed by as much as 12-4 early in the second period. Employing a 2-2-1 full-court press helped chip away at the deficit, but the Lions didn’t submit their lead for the first time until Swartz made a couple free throws with a minute-and-a-half remaining in the first half.

Though Cannon managed to register both its successful 3-pointers in the second quarter, the Cougars finished the first half shooting 25% (2-of-8) from beyond the arc.

“(The Lions) were giving us open looks sitting in that 2-3 zone, but (the shots) just weren’t falling tonight,” said Swartz. “You’re going to have those days, and that’s when you have to find another way to win and not be one-dimensional. I thought we did a great job of getting to the free throw line tonight and driving to the basket.”

With five points, three steals, two assists and a rebound, Swartz led Cannon’s second-quarter comeback. And he’s right about the free throws. The Cougars made eight of nine in the second quarter and 21 of 28 for the game.

But the momentum Cannon gained at the end of the first half did not carry over into the third quarter. Lions guard Chris Rivens (team-high 10 points) scored the first two baskets of the second half, and Covenant Day held onto its new lead through the first 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter.

That’s when Cannon woke up.

Trailing 38-35 after two Rivens foul shots, the Cougars outscored the Lions 12-1 over the next three minutes, highlighted by two jumpers by Sean Birmingham (11 points) and a pair of catch-and-shoot offensive rebounds for baskets by Cannon’s lone senior starter, forward Mac Titus.

“Our coach was just saying how bad we needed a couple rebounds,” said Titus, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. “If no one else was going to do it, I just had to step up. I guess I was in the right spot at the right time, but I put myself there and stepped up and made the plays.”

Said Swartz of Titus: “He’s there every night.”

It was Covenant Day that was limited to a single field goal in the final quarter, a tip-in from Hamilton Huitt with 2:26 remaining in the game. But Cannon had already announced its presence with authority by that time, and the Lions’ overall threat was fleeting.

Henry quietly led Cannon’s scoring with 14 points, the last 10 coming on free throws. Swartz added 13 points and had a game-high five steals.

The CISAA co-leader, Cannon returns to conference play Tuesday with a home game versus Charlotte Country Day.

SCORING SUMMARY

Covenant Day 7 15 14 7 -- 43

Cannon School 2 22 9 22 -- 55

COVENANT DAY– Green 8, Shipp 3, Chris Rivens 10, Huitt 8, Crumpler 2, Olshefski 6, Steele 6

CANNON – Austin Swartz 13, Mac Titus 12, Clagget 5, Isaiah Henry 14, Sean Birmingham 11