BOYS BASKETBALL: Moss’ busy day includes committing to Stanford, leading Cannon to win over Covenant Day

CONCORD – What a day it was for Jarvis Moss.

To get things going Friday, the Cannon School basketball standout announced his commitment to play in the Pac-12 for Stanford University, making him the latest in a line of Cougars to go on to major college basketball.

On Friday evening, Moss was recognized at Cannon’s Senior Night festivities and then registered a team-leading 19 points and added six rebounds to help Cannon to a hard-fought 74-57 victory over Matthews Covenant Day at The Den.

Moss, a 6-foot-4 Concord native, was backed by Cougars from all classes, as juniors DJ Nix (18 points and six rebounds) and Christian Reeves (14 points, 10 rebounds) came up big, as did fellow senior Deuce Rolle (14 points and a strong defensive effort).

The Cougars, the defending private-school 4A champions, move to 21-4 overall and 6-0 in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association. This marks the second year in a row that Cannon has won at least 20 games.

On Friday, the Cougars had to overcome big scoring nights from Covenant Day’s Aden Holloway (23 points) and Marcus Brown (20) to secure the win.

The Cougars next hit the floor on Tuesday, when they visit Charlotte Latin in a meeting of two unbeaten CISAA teams.