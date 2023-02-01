BOYS BASKETBALL: Northwest Cabarrus gets back to winning ways by downing Cougars

CONCORD – Mason Trombley, Landon Rowe and Jordan Gonder led the way to the Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball team’s 63-46 triumph over visiting Carson Tuesday night.
Trombley, a senior guard, was the Trojans’ leading scorer with 14 points.
Rowe, a sophomore forward, came off the bench to score 13 points.
Gonder, a senior guard, had 11 points as the Trojans bounced back from a loss to West Rowan last week.
On Tuesday, Northwest Cabarrus moved its record to 10-8 overall and 8-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
In addition to Trombley, Rowe and Gonder, Jordan McCoy scored nine points, LeDerrion Menter seven, Jackson Forrest five and Trey Hilsenroth four.
The Cougars’ record fell to 8-13 overall and 1-10 SPC.
Mikey Beasley led the way for Carson with 12 points, while BJ Howard and Jonah Drye each had 10.
Completing Carson’s scoring were Emory Taylor (five points), Cam Burleyson (three), CJ Guida (three), Colin Ball (three) and Jay McGruder (two).
Northwest Cabarrus plays host to Concord Friday, and Carson welcomes East Rowan.