CONCORD – Big fourth-quarter performances by Jordan Gonder and Mason Trombley propelled the Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball team to a 52-45 opening-round win over Lake Norman Charter in the South Piedmont 3A tournament Monday.

Gonder scored 11 of his game-best 27 points in the final period, while Trombley registered eight of his 13 points during that span.

The Trojans were 7-of-9 from the free throw line over the last eight minutes, with Jackson Forrest sinking both his attempts for his only points of the game.

The win for the Trojans (12-10) set up a second-round matchup with undefeated Central Cabarrus on Tuesday at Concord High School.

Rounding out the scoring for Northwest Cabarrus were Landon Rowe (five points), Trey Hilsenroth (three) and LeDerrion Menter (two).

Lake Norman Charter was led by Braylon Irelan’s 18 points.