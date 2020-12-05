BOYS BASKETBALL: Reigning state champion Cougars win battle royale with ballyhooed Bengals

CONCORD – The 14-point lead was long gone.
Vaunted Greensboro Day was charging back – fast.
A tough, tall team with tons of talent, the Bengals weren’t about to give up against an archnemesis in a contest many projected to be a game-of-the-year type of matchup.
And neither were the Cannon Cougars.
After a fierce Greensboro Day comeback in the late stages, the Cougars made clutch play after clutch play to stave off the Bengals and post a 70-64 home victory Friday night in a meeting of two of the state’s top teams.
Cannon, the defending N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A champion, improved to 5-1 overall. Greensboro Day, which lost to the Cougars in the state semifinals last season, is now 1-1.
Cannon coach Che Roth beamed with pride after the game, which took place three days after his team struggled down the stretch in a three-point loss to Northside Christian.
Roth said he knew Friday’s game against the Bengals would be tough, and the Cougars responded with aplomb.
“Every game’s big, right?” Roth asked, shaking his head with a smile. “Especially to coaches. But (Greensboro Day is) a rival for us. If you count the live recruiting period last summer, we’ve played them six or seven times in a calendar year. Coming off beating them in the Final Four last year, they beat us at the buzzer at their place last year, we know who’s coming.
“We also want to protect our home court,” Roth added, “but also we needed to get back to feeling good because we let one slip away Tuesday night. That was a teachable moment for us, and I’m really proud of the way the guys stepped up.”
Heavily recruited junior DJ Dix paced Cannon with 21 points and six rebounds, but many Cougars had a hand in making sure this one finished in their favor.
Senior guard Jarvis Moss tallied 18 points, senior forward Elijah Ormiston had 13 points and six rebounds, while forward Karon Boyd (eight points, four rebounds) and guards Deuce Rolle and Jaylen Claggett swarmed on defense and had an impact all night long.
Cannon led by eight points at the intermission, and swelled its lead to 14 points, 44-30, after Rolle made a driving layup with five minutes remaining in the third period.
But Greensboro Day wasn’t going away quietly, as Michael Zanoni began a Bengals barrage of 3-pointers that spurred a 15-4 run and trimmed the margin to just three points heading into the final stanza.
Greensboro Day tied things up early in the fourth quarter, but a couple of off-the-mark shots kept it from moving in front of the Cougars. With 4:44 remaining in the game, a free throw by Greensboro Day’s Ege Katitas cut the Cannon lead to 57-54.
Then the 6-foot-6 Nix showed his versatility.
Holding the ball outside the 3-point line with multiple Bengals charging toward him, Nix put the ball on the hardwood, made a nifty move, and got to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul. He missed the ensuing free throw, but he had pushed the Cougars’ lead to six points with 4:23 to go.
After Greensboro Day’s Tyler Lundblade (13 points) and Jaydon Young (16 points) missed back-to-back 3-pointers, the Cougars grabbed the rebound and headed back down the court.
Once again, Nix found himself with the ball outside the arc.
And once again, he made a couple of quick, nifty moves to get to the hoop and rise for a finger roll while getting fouled. This time, Nix made the free throw to complete the three-point play, and the Cannon lead grew to eight points with 3:22 showing.
“We knew the situation,” Nix said. “We knew the team that we were facing, but we also know our group. Our group is a tough group. We take whatever’s given to us, and we adapt.
“I saw they were sitting on the jump shot; they didn’t want me to get any looks, so attacking was the best play. Really, in my mind, I was just thinking, ‘I have to help the team win – by any means necessary.’”
Still, the Bengals fought.
With just 34.2 seconds left in the game, Lundblade drove and scored while drawing a foul to cut Cannon’s lead to just 66-64.
The Cougars didn’t bat an eye.
As soon as Lundblade’s free throw dropped through the nets, Moss threw an inbounds pass to Rolle along the left sideline and dashed up the middle of the floor. Rolle delivered a perfect pass back to Moss as he streaked by, and the senior guard maneuvered through the defense, getting all the way to the hoop for a layup, making the score 68-64 with 27 seconds left.
On Greensboro Day’s next trip down the floor, the Bengals didn’t even get a shot up, as Cannon’s defense closed in quickly and forced Bengal Jordan Moody to turn the ball over.
Cannon closed things down, as Ormiston swooped in for a layup after taking a nice pass from Boyd with five seconds left.
Finally, it was over.
Just six games into the season, this one clearly meant something to the Cougars.
“It was very big,” Moss said. “I’ve seen polls saying who was going to win: Greensboro Day or Cannon? And most people were saying Greensboro Day, and the rankings were saying they were ahead of us a couple spots. I just took that personal, as we’re better than them. I told my team about the polls and rankings, and just told them, ‘Let’s prove to them that we’re the best in the state.’
“We played Northside last Tuesday, and we were up by 13 with three minutes left and just let the game go,” Moss added. “I think we learned from that game. This game, after we were up (14) and they came back and tied it up, we knew what to do because we learned from our mistakes in the past.”
Roth knows his team – which is playing without the reigning Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year, Jaden Bradley, who transferred to Florida’s IMG Academy – will have more tough games this season.
But in a highly anticipated, early-season contest with little to no fans in the crowd because of coronavirus restrictions, the Cougars coach was pleased with the mettle his team showed Friday night when the moments got tight.
“I thought we showed a ton of grit, a ton of toughness, a ton of heart,” Roth said. “But that’s what we have in our locker room. We’ve got kids that are high character. They love to compete, they believe in each other, and they trust each other.
“A lot of these kids have been in situations like this here the last couple years, and they’re really showing the new guys the way. You want to play in games like that. And our kids did a good job down the stretch of figuring out a way to listen, to communicate, and to grow.
“All that stuff is big,” Roth added, “especially against a team like that that you know is not going to go away.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Greensboro Day 12 14 19 19 -- 64
Cannon School 15 19 14 22 -- 70
GREENSBORO DAY – Tyler Lundblade 13, Michael Zanoni 11, Nikolas Graves 17, Jaydon Young 16, Noble 5, CJ Collins 2
CANNON SCHOOL – Elijah Ormiston 13, Rolle 5, Claggett 5, Jarvis Moss 18, DJ Nix 21, Boyd 8
