BOYS BASKETBALL: Reigning state champion Cougars win battle royale with ballyhooed Bengals

The Cougars didn’t bat an eye.

As soon as Lundblade’s free throw dropped through the nets, Moss threw an inbounds pass to Rolle along the left sideline and dashed up the middle of the floor. Rolle delivered a perfect pass back to Moss as he streaked by, and the senior guard maneuvered through the defense, getting all the way to the hoop for a layup, making the score 68-64 with 27 seconds left.

On Greensboro Day’s next trip down the floor, the Bengals didn’t even get a shot up, as Cannon’s defense closed in quickly and forced Bengal Jordan Moody to turn the ball over.

Cannon closed things down, as Ormiston swooped in for a layup after taking a nice pass from Boyd with five seconds left.

Finally, it was over.

Just six games into the season, this one clearly meant something to the Cougars.

“It was very big,” Moss said. “I’ve seen polls saying who was going to win: Greensboro Day or Cannon? And most people were saying Greensboro Day, and the rankings were saying they were ahead of us a couple spots. I just took that personal, as we’re better than them. I told my team about the polls and rankings, and just told them, ‘Let’s prove to them that we’re the best in the state.’