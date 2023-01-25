 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

BOYS BASKETBALL: Shake ’em up, shake ’em up, shake ’em up, shake ’em! Tuesday was a good day for Moore, Eagles

  • 0
01-27 moore

Concord Academy senior JJ Moore, seen in this file photo, finished with a triple-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday night.

 TODD MAULDEN, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – Get JJ Moore on the court, and he’s trouble.

Tuesday night, he messed around and got a triple-double.

The senior point guard displayed his full arsenal, registering 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Academy’s 70-56 home victory over Charlotte Hickory Grove.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Entering the game, Moore was averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Moore wasn’t the only Eagle who had it going Tuesday, though, as senior center Petar Asceric posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to with three assists and a blocked shot.

Others getting in on the scoring for Concord Academy were Avion Pinner (12 points), Isaiah Tate (eight), Jake Benham (six), Carson Cooke (three), Reuben Potter (three) and Serg Cvekovic (two).

People are also reading…

Concord Academy upped its record to 25-5 overall and 10-1 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

B.J. Erwin went off for a game-best 31 points for Hickory Grove, and Armani Henderson had 11.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts