BOYS BASKETBALL: Shake ’em up, shake ’em up, shake ’em up, shake ’em! Tuesday was a good day for Moore, Eagles

CONCORD – Get JJ Moore on the court, and he’s trouble.

Tuesday night, he messed around and got a triple-double.

The senior point guard displayed his full arsenal, registering 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Academy’s 70-56 home victory over Charlotte Hickory Grove.

Entering the game, Moore was averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Moore wasn’t the only Eagle who had it going Tuesday, though, as senior center Petar Asceric posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to with three assists and a blocked shot.

Others getting in on the scoring for Concord Academy were Avion Pinner (12 points), Isaiah Tate (eight), Jake Benham (six), Carson Cooke (three), Reuben Potter (three) and Serg Cvekovic (two).

Concord Academy upped its record to 25-5 overall and 10-1 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

B.J. Erwin went off for a game-best 31 points for Hickory Grove, and Armani Henderson had 11.