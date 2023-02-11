CONCORD – Three Concord boys basketball players scored at least 21 points Friday night.

Let’s say the Spiders needed every one of them.

In a game that required an overtime period, Concord survived a late Lake Norman Charter rally and went on to a 76-69 home victory over the Knights at Coach Bo Court at Charles E. Rimer Gym.

The three 20-point scorers for Concord were senior Brayden Blue (24), junior Jeremiah Howard (22) and senior James Smith (21).

Howard added 13 rebounds to his offensive explosion.

The Spiders led, 49-38, at the end of the third quarter, but the Knights went on a run and produced 26 points in the final period to force overtime.

But Blue, Howard and Smith combined to score 10 of Concord’s 12 fourth-quarter points (Jayden Beyan sank a pair of free throws to provide the other two), and the Spiders secured their sixth straight win heading into next week’s South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament, which they host.

Concord improved its record to 17-7 overall and 11-3 in the SPC.

Providing the rest of the scoring for the Spiders were Ty Rushmeyer (four points) and Jerell Reddick (three).

Lake Norman Charter (11-12, 6-8 SPC) was led by Isaiah Martino and Charlie Fox, who had 16 points apiece.

Julian Johnson added 13 and Braylon Irelan 12 for the Knights.