CONCORD – With conference tournament seeds and potential state playoff berths on the line, the Concord boys basketball team visited Northwest Cabarrus Friday to determine which team was more deserving of third place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference on the cusp of the final week of the regular season.

For the third time this season, including two conference games and an additional Christmas tournament tilt, the Spiders proved to be the better team, even if it was of the “ugly” variety.

Led by senior Brayden Blue’s clutch baskets and junior Jeremiah Howard’s proprietary claim of the lane, Concord survived a poor night of shooting to capture a 50-43 victory over the Trojans.

With a home matchup against second place-West Rowan coming up on Tuesday, Concord improved to 9-3 in the SPC, 14-7 overall. Northwest Cabarrus (10-9 overall, 8-4 conference) will try to rebound against Lake Norman Charter at home on Tuesday.

“The game got ugly,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger. “The one thing we talked about in the locker room (after the game), was sometimes when we’re not playing our best but still come out with a win, you have to be pleased with that. That, sometimes, is a very good trait for a team to have.”

The Spiders made only 31% (16 of 51) of their field goal attempts but held the Trojans to 35% (14 of 40) and forced Northwest into 20 turnovers and six offensive fouls. Concord held Northwest Cabarrus to 50 points or less in all three victories over their Cabarrus County rival this season.

“Concord played a great game,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Ricky Moore. “They came out and just took it to us. The big fella, Jeremiah (Howard), just dominated us. It’s all about toughness and you have to compete. I don’t think at the end of the day that our bigs competed. (Howard) did what he wanted to do …”

Listed as 6 feet, 6 inches, Howard was at least a couple inches taller than anyone on the Trojans’ roster, but he played as though the difference was a couple feet. Howard grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds to go with his 13 points and registered a handful of blocks.

The junior forward’s presence has become more important for Concord since losing fellow post player Justin Garland for the rest of the season to a recent injury.

“(This game) is a small step in a long way for me,” said Howard. “At the beginning of the season, I really wasn’t playing to my full potential. But recently, I’ve been putting up the numbers I was supposed to the whole season. I feel like this is just a small step for a greater version of myself.”

Howard helped Concord to a 35-31 rebounding edge, and many of his boards came in clusters. He grabbed five in the game’s first three-and-a-half minutes and four in the first 90 seconds of the second half.

Howard’s putback of a teammate’s miss early in the third quarter helped the Spiders build their first double-digit lead of the game. Bralen Crowder’s underhand reverse layup off a nice bounce pass from Jayden Beyan gave Concord a 41-28 advantage with 10 seconds left in the third period.

Blue found Howard for a wide-open layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter, which happened to be the Spiders’ final field goal of the game. While not stellar, Concord’s free throw shooting over the game’s final period (7-of-14) was good enough to seal the win.

For the game, Blue made four of six foul shot attempts and led Concord with 15 points. His most impactful points came immediately after teammates’ baskets.

In the second quarter, Jerrell Reddick (eight points, five rebounds) broke a 15-15 tie with a driving layup and allowed Concord to set up its full-court press. Blue stole the ball in the backcourt and made an additional layup as the Spiders built a lead they never relinquished.

Similarly, in the third quarter, Blue followed teammate James Smith’s 3-pointer by stealing the ensuing inbounds pass and scoring on a lay-in.

“With the environment like this and the game like this, we really have to key on defense,” said Blue. “Shots weren’t falling. These goals are really tight. Our main focus was to put pressure on them and make them make mistakes so we could get on the break.”

Northwest Cabarrus led 11-9 after one quarter but made only one field goal in the second quarter, a Jordan Gonder 3-pointer, and fell behind 23-16 at halftime. Gonder, a junior who had team-highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore LeDarrion Menter (nine points, six rebounds), a regular starter who came off the bench on Senior Night, scored a lot of their points in the paint to counter Howard.

Trailing by as many as 14 points with just under five minutes to play, Northwest Cabarrus made a game of it. Isaac Woolfolk’s 3-pointer from the left corner cut the Trojans’ deficit to 49-43, but there were only 16 seconds left in the game and Northwest Cabarrus never got closer.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord 9 14 18 9 – 50

Northwest 11 5 14 13 – 43

CONCORD – James Smith 10, Brayden Blue 15, Beyan 2, Reddick 8, Crowder 2, Jeremiah Howard 13

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Woolfolk 9, J. Forrest 2, Menter 9, Trombley 1, Thompson 3, Jordan Gonder 15, Rowe 3, H. Forrest 1