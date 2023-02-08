CONCORD – Jaiden Thompson had one more regular-season home game remaining, so technically, it wasn’t his Senior Night.

But when the Central Cabarrus star finally walked off Coach Mason Court Tuesday night after a 94-44 win over Carson, he had put on a show worthy of a Senior Night curtain call.

Thompson, a senior guard who’s led Central Cabarrus in scoring all season, powered the Vikings to their 23rd consecutive victory by scoring 24 points.

Another senior, swingman Eli Ford, had 16 points for Central Cabarrus, and junior Carson Daniel had 15.

The game was never close, as the Vikings led 51-36 at halftime and then proceeded to hold the Cougars scoreless in the third quarter, allowing just eight total points in the second half.

Central Cabarrus’ record is now 23-0 overall and 13-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, which it has now won three years in a row.

Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings were Adriel Miller (nine points), Chase Daniel (nine), Gavin Bullock (eight), Micah Murray (seven), Noah Edmisten (three) and Emari Russell (three).

Carson fell to 9-13 overall and 2-11 SPC. The Cougars got 25 points from Jay McGruder and 11 from Colin Ball.

Other Carson scorers were Jonah Drye (nine points), BJ Howard (four), Mikey Beasley (three) and CJ Guida (two).

Central Cabarrus plays host to Northwest Cabarrus on Friday, and Carson travels to South Rowan.