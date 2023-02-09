CONCORD – Junior forward Jordan Gonder and sophomore center LeDarrion Mentor each helped control the interior and scored 19 points to help the Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball team romp to a 57-34 home victory over Huntersville Lake Norman Charter Tuesday night.

The Trojans benefitted from strong rebounding and defense to keep the Knights at bay.

Northwest Cabarrus improved its record to 11-9 overall and 9-4 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where they sit in a third-place tie with West Rowan, trailing second-place Concord by a game with one league contest remaining.

The Trojans travel to first-place and unbeaten Central Cabarrus on Friday. Concord faces Lake Norman Charter that same night.

On Tuesday, the Trojans took control early and held Lake Norman Charter to just 14 points over the first two quarters and maintained a 12-point lead at halftime. From there, the lead only grew.

Other scorers for Northwest Cabarrus were Trey Hilsenroth (five points), Mason Trombley (four), Justin Gonder (four), Jackson Forrest (two), Landon Rowe (two) and Isaiah Thompson (two).

Lake Norman Charter, which fell to 11-11 overall and 6-7 in the SPC, was led by Charlie Fox’s 13 points.