CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team scored at least 25 points in each quarter but one, the fourth, but by then it didn’t matter much, as the Vikings soared past Northwest Cabarrus, 88-51, Tuesday night to advance to the finals of the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament.

Jaiden Thompson and Chase Daniel each scored 17 points, and Gavin Bullock had 15 for the Vikings, who improved their record to 25-0.

Central Cabarrus will now play the winner of Wednesday’s Concord-Carson semifinal match in Friday night’s championship game. That championship game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Central Cabarrus led 28-9 at the end of the first quarter and carried that momentum into the locker room at halftime, when the Vikings were comfortably ahead, 55-27. The second half was a mere formality.

Also contributing to Central’s point total were Adriel Miller (eight), Eli Ford (eight), Carson Daniel (seven), Noah Edmisten (six), Emari Russell (five), Micah Murray (four), Kevonte’ Martin (two).

Northwest Cabarrus dropped to 11-11 and was led by LeDarrion Menter’s 22 points.

Also, Jordan Gonder, Isaac Woolfolk and Trey Hilsenroth had five points apiece, followed Mason Trombley (three), Justin Gonder (three), Henry Forrest (three), Sean Moore (three), Jordan McCoy (three), Landon Rowe (two) and Alex Weyens (two).