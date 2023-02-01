BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings extend SPC win streak to 27 games, run away from Mustangs

CONCORD – Another South Piedmont 3A Conference game for the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, another victim.

This time, the unfortunate SPC next in line was East Rowan.

And just as they have in their last 27 league outings, the Vikings dominated their opponent in an 83-35 home victory over the Mustangs Tuesday.

In all, the Eagles have gone 51-1 over the past two seasons, with the lone defeat coming in the Class 3A state championship game in 2022.

On Tuesday on Coach Mason Court, they again showed why, with Jaiden Thompson and Chase Daniel scoring 12 points apiece as the Vikings nudged their record to 21-0 and 11-0 in the SPC.

Central Cabarrus can clinch its third consecutive SPC regular-season title with a win at second-place West Rowan on Friday.

Gavin Bullock also reached double digits for the Vikings, scoring 12 points.

Others to make the scorebook for Central Cabarrus were Emari Russell (nine points), Carson Daniel (seven), Adriel Miller (seven), Cayden Smith (seven), Noah Edmisten (seven), Eli Ford (five), Micah Murray (five) and Kevonte’ Martin (two).

East Rowan saw its record fall to 5-14 and 2-9 in the SPC, and was led by Dylan Valley’s 10 points.

Completing the Mustangs’ scoring were Caleb Haynes (five points), Jonathan Wembolua (three), Tyquan Danzine (two), Jordan Brooks (two), Ahmed Ali (two) and Jaden Sprinkle (one).