CONCORD – If such a thing is possible, the undefeated regular season the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team produced last year and the one it put a lid on Friday with an 89-61 South Piedmont 3A tournament championship victory over Concord feel a lot different.

There was a giddiness to last season’s accomplishment. Endearing fans by playing with a rocket-fueled energy and doing so with a starting lineup of five underclassmen, every lopsided Vikings’ victory provided nuances of a travelling Wild West show.

This year’s team, with the same starting lineup of seniors Jaiden Thompson, Gavin Bullock, and Adriel Miller and junior twin brothers Chase and Carson Daniel, put together a regular season that felt like a nonchalant three-month warm-up to next week’s start of the state tournament.

Despite playing a tougher schedule than the one it blew through in 2021-22, the routes that made up most of Central Cabarrus’ 26 victories (against zero losses) had the same meaning as those of a top-contending prize fighter plowing through patsies before getting a title shot.

With Tuesday’s first-round state tournament game on the horizon, it’s what this year’s Vikings have been anticipating for the last 11 1/2 months: a chance to rectify last season’s state semifinal loss to West Charlotte, the eventual Class 3A champion, that was the only blemish on the team’s near-perfect season.

It’s the ultimate example of unfinished business. Anything less than a state championship for the Vikings, who are also the highest ranked 3A team in the state, will be a huge disappointment.

“(Last year’s loss to West Charlotte) is all motivation. We just don’t want that hurt again,” said Bullock, whose 18 of 23 points against Concord Friday were scored in the first half. “It’s my senior year. All I care about is winning. We just want to go all the way. We’re willing to do anything to win.

“We’re definitely better, and we definitely have more potential to make a run this year. I think we’re more battle-tested than we were last year. We didn’t really have many close games in the regular season. We’ve had a couple of close games (this year), and we’ve played more talented teams.”

Central Cabarrus enters his year’s state tournament with an overall record identical to last season’s at this time of year. The Vikings have now won three straight regular-season conference championships and two consecutive SPC tourney titles. The tournament wasn’t played at the end of the 2020-21 regular season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Friday’s victory over rival Concord, the league’s second-place finisher, was similar to many of the Vikings’ wins over the last two seasons. Poor shooting led to a slow start for Central Cabarrus, and the Spiders were able to hang around for the game’s first 3 1/2 minutes.

The score was tied at 8-8, and Concord sophomore center Jeremiah Howard, one of three Spiders to be named all-conference Friday, had scored half his team’s points and grabbed a pair of rebounds. But Howard was pulled to the bench after a quick second foul, and Central Cabarrus seized the opportunity.

Led by Thompson’s five points and Bullock’s six, which included a four-point play, the Vikings went on a 15-2 run. Thompson, who was named the SPC’s Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, had a game-high 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

While disappointed in defeat, Concord coach Barrett Krueger stressed to his team afterward that losing to a team of Central Cabarrus’ caliber “isn’t the worst thing in the world.”

“It’s preparing you for these playoff runs,” said Krueger. “You’re not playing anybody else better this time of year than what you will be in the playoffs. It’s that time of the season now, and I think our confidence is still there.”

The 3A West rankings show Central Cabarrus will easily be its region’s top-seeded team. That means the Vikings would be home for their first four playoff games, should they make it that far, just like last season.

When putting this season’s schedule together, Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker methodically added high-caliber teams, including one of the state’s top private schools in Concord Academy. The Vikings posted a victory in that game, as they did in matchups with Charlotte Catholic, Gaston Day and United Faith Christian Academy.

“We had a few more tougher games this year,” said Thompson. “I know our conference wasn’t as great, but we had some tough games with our out-of-conference games.

“I don’t really see a difference (between this year’s and last year’s teams). We had the same starting five coming back. We lost two key players, but we had two key players step up.”

The pair of players Thompson referred to having stepped up are sharp-shooting senior guard Eli Ford and high-leaping junior forward D.J. Kent, who expects to return from an injury in the next week or so.

“I think we’re better (this year). I do,” said Baker. “We’re deeper. Plus, we’ll get D.J. back in there. We have a little bit more toughness. They’re all stronger physically.

“… I think last year when we went at it, we would take the ball from somebody. Now, there are often times when we want the ball we just go rip it. It’s a different type of mentality they have.”

NOTES

-- Bullock, Chase Daniels, and Carson Daniels, in addition to Thompson’s POY nod, all made the all-conference team, and Baker was named Coach of the Year. Concord’s Brayden Blue and James Smith, who led the Spiders with 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds Friday, also received all-conference honors.

-- Howard, a 6-foot-6 junior, had a game-high 15 rebounds and 11 points in limited action due to foul trouble. When he was in the game, the score between the teams was nearly equal.

-- Chase Daniel scored only four points but he added six assists and six steals. Carson Daniel had 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

-- Central Cabarrus’ largest run of the game was 13-0 late in the second quarter. Thompson scored seven points during the stretch.

-- Although the higher-seeded Vikings were considered the home team, the game was played in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Concord High’s Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord 17 16 15 13 – 61

Central 29 26 23 11 – 89

CONCORD – James Smith 18, Blue 9, Jadah Freeman 1, Rushmeyer 6, Beyan 5, Reddick 3, Burris 3, Crowder 5, Jeremiah Howard 11

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 29, Chase Daniel 4, Russell 4, Miller 7, Ford 4, Carson Daniel 13, Gavin Bullock 23, Murray 5