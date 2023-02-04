MOUNT ULLA – Make that three in a row.

On Friday, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team hit the road and wreaked more havoc, leaving tiny Mount Ulla with a huge 101-57 victory over West Rowan.

The win helped the Vikings secure the South Piedmont 3A Conference title for the third consecutive season.

With its 12-0 record in the SPC (to go along with a 22-0 overall mark), Central Cabarrus has now won 28 league games in a row, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

It also was the fifth time this season that the Vikings have scored at least 100 points in a game.

For the season, Central Cabarrus is averaging 87.5 points per outing, but it’s been equally dominant on the defensive end, collecting 19.5 steals per game.

As is frequently the case, multiple Vikings made noise Friday night. Senior guard Jaiden Thompson led all scorers with 23 points, but Chase Daniel had 21, Gavin Bullock 18 and Carson Daniel 15.

Completing the Central Cabarrus scoring were Adriel Miller (seven), Eli Ford (five), Micah Murray (five), Emari Russell (four), and Jake Baker (three).

West Rowan dropped to 14-7 overall and 9-3 in the SPC, and was led by freshman Brant Graham’s 25 points.

Will Givens had 17 points, and the rest of the Falcon scorers were Tyrin Little (four), Adrian Stockton (four), Tyler Walker (two) and Elijah Holmes (one).

Central Cabarrus plays host to Carson Tuesday, and the Falcons travel to Concord High to take on the Spiders.