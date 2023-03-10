CONCORD – They became BFFs before many of them could read or write.

Seriously.

Most of the members of the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team have been close since kindergarten, so that, in some ways, explains why you see such a unique cohesiveness when they’re on the court.

Those no-look passes? Those aren’t just flash. It’s knowing precisely where a teammate is going to be at any given time because that’s where he always goes, likes to go when the Vikings are in a groove.

A gamble for a steal in the full-court press? Those risks are often taken because a Viking knows that a teammate will step in and fill that void if he guesses wrong.

That’s the kind of familiarity going from a grade-school asphalt court to high school hardwood breeds. It’s a union that’s helped make the Vikings one of the most feared programs in the state for the past two seasons.

“Our whole team has played AAU together since second grade,” Central Cabarrus senior Gavin Bullock said. “I can get a rebound with my eyes closed and know where they’re going to be.”

That’s why Saturday means so much to them. That’s when they’ll get the chance to live a once-in-a-lifetime dream and compete for a state championship together.

The undefeated Vikings (31-0) will take on Pittsboro Northwood (28-2) at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Of the state’s title-game matchups across the four classifications, this is one of the most highly anticipated because the Chargers are such a towering squad and the Vikings are short track stars who often play defense so tightly that it seems they’re wearing the other team’s uniforms.

“This could be one of the biggest moments in most of our lives,” said junior guard Chase Daniel. “It’s so huge. It really set on me (recently) that we’re going to be in the state championship game together. That alone is just amazing.”

The Vikings are ranked 23rd nationally and seeded No. 1 in the West Region. They boast college recruits, a first-team all-district pick (senior Jaiden Thompson), and their small stature hasn’t impeded them one iota against bigger teams that were supposed to hand them their first loss.

But with such fanfare surrounding them, Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker figured his players needed to be knocked down a peg or two, just to keep them honest and hungry, so he employed a tactic he used during his days as the head coach at Catawba College.

Makes me wanna holler

During the six seasons Baker has led the Vikings, he’s been known for his mild-mannered approach, especially with this group, which has been together for so long that they often hold each other accountable.

But just before the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament this year, even though the Vikings were 24-0, Baker decided this would be the day for one of his old Catawba tricks for a lesson in humility.

According to Baker, as he spoke to the team at the start of a practice, Bullock and fellow senior Eli Ford were “mumbling behind me.”

Baker, who said he almost never has to raise his voice at his players, went off, his singular voice bouncing off the walls.

“I went off a little bit, probably let a few words fly,” said with a smile. “I walked out and winked at my athletic trainer, got in my car and drove across the street.”

Baker went into the Family Dollar just off Highway 49, bought a Diet Coke, and sat in his truck and read a book on his Kindle.

Meanwhile, his players stood on Coach Mason Court wondering what the heck just happened.

“We were shocked, amazed,” junior guard Carson Daniel recalled. “We didn’t know what to think. We thought he was going to come back at first, but he never came back.”

But here’s what showed that the Vikings had maintained their focus: The best friends quickly huddled, got their stuff together, and they practiced. Without their head coach.

“I thought it was very out of character for Coach Baker because normally he doesn’t do that,” Chase Daniel said. “But I think it showed as much about our character as anything. Knowing that he was gone, knowing that we could have joked around and probably went home, we decided to stay and work probably twice as hard.”

A while later, Baker’s cell phone rang. It was his son, Jake, a junior guard calling from the gym.

“Dad, where are you?” Jake asked.

Baker told him his whereabouts. By then, the coach was laughing hysterically to himself. Diet Coke never tasted so good.

Assistant coach Jory Curry brought Jake over a short time later, and the Bakers drove home.

That night, a Central Cabarrus JV player, still shaken up from the incident, texted Baker and said, “Coach Baker, are you OK? We’ve never seen you do that before.”

Baker assured him he was fine.

“The next day, Gavin and Eli come walking up to me like some puppy dogs with their heads down and all that,” Baker said. “I said, ‘Do you guys want to win this thing?’ They said, ‘Yes, sir.’ I said, ‘Well, you guys have to quit playing around. It’s time.’

“I could tell after that, it worked.”

Baker was actually kind of relieved. He hadn’t been sure how it would be received. He’d been in coaching a long time, and this was a tactic he’d used before for motivation.

“But at Catawba my last couple years, they wouldn’t respond,” the 66-year-old Baker said of his former college players. “They would just go down to the locker room and just – pfft! – scoot out of the building. They didn’t want to be there. They weren’t committed.

“But these kids, I knew they were committed. They’ve been dawgs since then.”

Who let the Vikings out?

A lot of the reason the Vikings were able to regain perspective so quickly is because they know each other so well. They love hard, but they don’t mind getting on each other when necessary.

“I play around a little too much,” Ford admitted. “What Coach did surprised me. After that, we just knew there was no more playing around. We started working as hard as ever after that.”

That’s actually kind of scary, considering the hallmark of this team has always been hard work and hustle. And the idea that they had another gear they could hit is hard to imagine.

Since Baker’s outburst, the Vikings have won their third consecutive title and their first West Regional crown. For Saturday’s matchup with Pittsboro, they’re more charged up than ever.

They know Northwood is big, super huge for a public-school team.

Not only do the Chargers have 6-6 North Carolina commit Drake Powell, who’s a guard and taller than anybody on the Central Cabarrus roster, they have 7-footer Kenan Parrish at center. In all, of the 12 players on the Northwood roster, 10 of them are at least 6-3.

“It’s going to take a lot, if not more than we just put in (in the semifinals in a 27-point win over West Charlotte),” Carson Daniel said. “We’re going to have to double the intensity, the effort, the hustle. We’ve just got to leave it all on the court.

It meant so much to beat West Charlotte, but we’ve got to put that behind us now and focus on Northwood.”

Added Chase Daniel, “I know they’re big. They have a lot of great talent. They want to play the game really slow, but we’re going to try to speed them up as much as possible. We want to make them play our way.”

The Vikings’ way is speedy and together. They say the fact that they know each other so well helps them immensely. There’s a fluidity to their game that produces points in droves. Don’t call it a comeback. It’s been there for years.

Baker said he noticed a change in the program’s culture as the current senior class began to trickle in in 2019. Thompson and Bullock played varsity as freshman, while guard Adriel Miller was on JV. The next year, a superb junior class that featured the Daniel duo and Baker’s son, Jake, joined the program, and the Vikings’ three-year reign over the conference began.

Baker’s eyes really began to widen when he saw that many of the players’ bonds were just as strong away from the court.

“They knew each other, their moms knew each other, their dads knew each other,” Baker said. “Mrs. Bullock would have them all over to her house, and they’d throw birthday parties together. Even now, they hang out together, they ride on the bus home and then go get something to eat together.

“The closeness, you can’t deny it. And off the court and on the court, they hold each other accountable. If someone’s head starts getting big, Gavin and Adriel will bust it real quick.

You hear them occasionally get on each other in practice.”

Therefore, Saturday has extra special meaning. Not just because they reached the state championship game, but because they reached it together, among the same kids with whom they learned their ABCs.

“It means a lot, especially growing up with these guys and making it this far,” Miller said. “I’ve known some of these guys since first grade. And to make it here to my last game of high school, in the state championship with a chance to win, it’s really special.

“I’ve known Gavin since second (grade), the twins since second, Eli since kindergarten, Jaiden since kindergarten, Micah (Murray) since kindergarten. It’s been a lifetime with these dudes. They’re some of my best friends.”

Miller sighed.

“It’s really something you can talk about with your brothers for the rest of your life, and you can pass it down to your kids,” he said. “And, shoot, if it gets that far, when our kids get together they can talk about it. It’s really that deep.”

That’s why even Ford, the jokester, was taking things seriously this week. The Vikings weren’t at risk of Baker having another explosion. All the coach has seen this week is focus, no mumbling.

It’s all about taking that final step together. They know this is something that all the memories of coloring books and pizza-day lunches in the world can’t replace.

“Me knowing these boys since I was 5 or 6 years old, playing at the Boys and Girls Club and travel ball and middle school, it’s been fun coming here and doing it in high school and sticking together, finally getting to the big stage, where we always dreamed of getting,” Ford said.

“I was just talking about that with my seniors: Who would’ve thought when we were in seventh grade playing for a conference championship that we would ever be here playing for a state championship? Now we are.”