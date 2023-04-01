Just three weeks ago, the Central Cabarrus Vikings proved they were the No. 1 3A boys basketball squad in North Carolina.

Today in Atlanta, they get the chance to prove they should be considered the No. 1 team in the nation.

Competing as the N.C. Vikings in The Throne National Championship because the event is not sanctioned by a state association, Central Cabarrus held on to defeat highly regarded Chicago Simeon, 65-62, in a semifinal matchup Friday night at Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College.

Junior guard Chase Daniel sparkled throughout the night, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings. Senior guard/center Gavin Bullock also was strong with his 17 points, making four 3-pointers and dishing out a team-high four assists.

The game was streamed live on the NBATV app and drew viewers from across the country.

Central Cabarrus will face another highly touted team, Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School, in the championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with the game to be aired on FOX. The Columbus squad, playing as the Explorers, is led by sophomores Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of former Duke star Carlos Boozer.

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward, is considered the No. 1 player in his class and was recently named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Cayden Boozer is a 6-5 guard who also has received several major scholarship offers.

Such competition hasn’t affected the Vikings, who, including their run in North Carolina this season, now have a record of 35-0.

Six-year Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker is not allowed to coach the team because of the sanctioning issues, so Bronwyn Smyre Kent-Glover – the mother of Vikings junior center D.J. Kent – is in the head coach’s role.

She’s coached them to their third win in as many days, with the Vikings – sporting unfamiliar light-blue uniforms – taking down South Carolina state champion Roebuck Dorman, MaxPreps No. 1-ranked John Marshall (Virginia), and now tradition-rich Simeon, which has been the breeding ground for NBA players such as Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker, Talen Horton-Tucker and the late Ben Simmons.

Simeon, though, became the latest national giant to become a victim of the undersized and underestimated Vikings.

“It’s been pretty awesome,” Kent-Glover said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “It’s been shocking, but it’s also been like, ‘Hey, this is what we do. This is Central Cabarrus basketball.’

“But again, there’s nothing like it when all the odds are against you and everybody’s just looking at you at the other end of court and laughing. Like in pre-game, they’re thinking it’s going to be an easy game. And then that ball tips off, and it’s another story. It’s been a good ride, a nice journey, and I’m grateful for this experience for myself and for the boys.”

The Throne features 16 of the nation’s best high school programs competing in a four-day, single-elimination tournament and is co-founded by NBA player and former University of North Carolina star Danny Green.

Simeon, competing as Second II None, was the Class 4A state champion in Illinois this past season. Simeon was the tournament’s fifth seed, while the Vikings are seeded ninth.

On Friday, the Simeon squad simply couldn’t handle the Vikings, who played their usual pedal-to-the-metal style fueled by a cadre of feline-quick guards and the effectiveness of Kent, Eli Ford, Micah Murray and Emari Russell off the bench.

But the Vikings didn’t benefit solely from their up-tempo style Friday; they also rebounded competitively with Simeon, despite the fact that the Illinois team’s lineup featured twins Wesley Robin (6-8, 220 pounds) and Miles Rubin (6-9, 215).

Time after time, Central Cabarrus players such as Jaiden Thompson (6-1), Chase Daniel (6-1), Carson Daniel (6-0) and Adriel Miller (5-11) grabbed caroms for second-chance points or to limit Simeon to just one shot. Sometimes, the Vikings sneaked in and out-hustled the Simeon players for the loose rebound. Other times, they simply boxed out well and snatched the ball out of the air.

Chase Daniel said he understands why people underestimate the Vikings, particularly because of the disparity in height. But he added that it’s a costly mistake.

“Even the first game when we came down here, we’re looking at us, and we’re looking at them, and we’re asking ourselves, ‘What are we doing here?’” Chase Daniel said. “Because we don’t pass the eye test. Even one of our assistant coaches said, ‘We look like a soccer team out here!’ But it’s so fun to come out and get wins and just shock the world.”

Bullock agreed.

“In the hotel, one of the (Simeon) players just told me on the elevator, ‘We underestimated you guys,’” Bullock recalled. “I think everyone underestimates us. Before every single game, especially the John Marshall game where they were ranked No. 1 in the country, we said to ourselves, ‘Let’s go shock somebody.’ And that’s what we did. It’s been a team effort.”

Nonetheless, Simeon proved it was as good as its billing and fought its way out of a big hole.

Central Cabarrus led by as many as 18 points late in the third quarter, but Simeon steadily whittled down the deficit.

For a while, the Vikings always seemed to have an answer each time Simeon scored.

When Simeon trimmed the lead to 12 points with about six minutes left, Bullock responded with a 3-pointer, getting fouled in the process, and converted the rare four-point play to push the lead to 12.

Simeon cut into the lead again, making it 59-47, with 4:20 remaining, but Carson Daniel – who finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals – scored on a layup.

A short time later, when Simeon scored with four minutes to go, Miller (seven points) drove to the basket strong, executed a perfect spin move in traffic, and made good on the effort: 61-49, Vikings.

Simeon later looked poise to pull within in six points, but Bullock and Miller forced a jump ball, with the Vikings taking control because of the possession arrow.

The Vikings then went back up by 10 when Bullock showed flair and confidence on a reverse layup with Simeon defenders draped all over him.

Even when Simeon sank what was just its second 3-pointer of the game on a basket by junior Rashad McKinnie, Bullock came down the court and made a deft pass to Chase Daniel, who went in for the hoop to make it a 10-point cushion again with fewer than two minutes to go.

That still didn’t stop Simeon.

Simeon, which employed full-court pressure of its own, forced a turnover, and with 42 seconds to go, McKinnie drained another 3 to get Simeon within three points, 65-62.

Central Cabarrus, determined to wear down the shot and game clocks, took its time setting up its offense, and Simeon elected to play defense rather than send the Vikings to the free throw line.

The tactic paid off for Simeon, as Miller missed the shot attempt just as the shot clock expired. Simeon grabbed the loose ball as time evaporated and hurried down the floor. Central’s defense was true, though, and McKinnie had to heave an off-balance 3-pointer that was way off the mark.

Kent-Glover said the Vikings’ big lead disappeared in the late going because they made a critical error, something that they avoided this season when they won most games by 40 points or more.

“We went up 18, and we got a little bit too lax, maybe,” she said. “We play fast ball, and I think we tried to slow it down too much near the end, and it took us out of our game and more so to their game.”

Either way, it was another upset victory for the little squad for Cabarrus County.

“After the game yesterday (against John Marshall), we realized that we can definitely hang with everyone here,” Chase Daniel said. “It’s coming down to who wants it more. We joke around and have our fun, but we know when it’s time to lock in and play our hearts out.”

Thompson, an unsigned second-team all-state selection who has caught much attention with his own stellar play in Atlanta, ended the night with 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Now, the Vikings get prepared to face a tough Columbus team that’s led by the towering Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden, and also features 6-8 Malik Abdullahi in the lineup. The Central Cabarrus players said they still believe they’ll be underestimated in that game, but they embrace their circumstances.

Such an approach helped them win the school’s first state title in nearly a quarter-century, and they believe it can help them one more day in Georgia.

“We just love being the underdog, especially because of our height,” Bullock said. “It’s just so special to me. This is definitely the coolest basketball experience I’ve ever been a part of. I’m sure several of the players down here will end up going to the NBA. It’s just cool for me and my guys to compete in something like this.

“We’ve just been playing with passion. We always fall back on our chemistry. I look to my left or to my right, and I know I’ve got a brother who’s going to do whatever it takes for us to win. It’s really special.”