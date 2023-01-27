BOYS BASKETBALL: Win over Lions puts Eagles one step closer to conference title

INDIAN TRAIL – They’re one step away.

And then the Concord Academy boys basketball Eagles can celebrate.

On Friday, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Eagles moved within one victory of securing at least a share of their first conference title since the 2019-20 season by dismantling Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 62-42, in a game played in Union County.

The Eagles’ record moved to 26-5 overall, but they now have an 11-1 mark in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, which they lead over second-place Gaston Christian.

But securing the crown won’t exactly be easy.

On Tuesday night, Concord Academy has a huge home game scheduled with Gaston Christian, which is the only MAC team to defeat it this season in a game that spilled into overtime, A win over Gaston Christian (18-8, 9-2 in the conference) would give the Concord Academy all the room its needs to ensure its league title with two MAC games remaining.

On Friday night, Concord Academy did exactly what it needed to do against the Lions to put itself in title-clinching position.

It was sparked by the superb play of junior guard Isaiah Tate, who poured in 23 points.

In addition, senior point guard J.J. Moore had 10 points, while Winthrop signee Noah Van Bibber and sophomore guard Jake Benham had nine points apiece.

Concord Academy also got points from Carson Cooke (three), while Avion Pinner, Reuben Potter, Petar Asceric and Lincoln Raper all had two.

Eli Clark led Metrolina Christian with 14 points.