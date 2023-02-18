CONCORD – It was one of the closest games the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team had played against a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference opponent this season.

And, well, the final score wasn’t very close.

Despite a valiant push by the Mount Pleasant Tigers, including a monster night from senior guard Easton Leonard, Jay M. Robinson won comfortably Friday night, 81-45, and put the finishing touches on its second consecutive YVC tournament championship.

In their final year at the Class 2A level, the Bulldogs, who also won their second straight YVC regular-season title, have never lost to a YVC opponent. Including conference tournament play, they’ve won 28 consecutive games against teams with YVC affiliation.

Leonard was on fire Friday, pouring in a career-high 31 points for the Tigers (16-10).

But as they typically do, Jay M. Robinson (20-6) used dominant team defense and several different players to do damage offensively, with four Bulldogs scoring in double digits and two others coming close.

Junior guard Londen Roseman was especially on fire, draining four 3-pointers – all in the first quarter – on his way to scoring a Bulldog-best 18 points.

Other Bulldogs who joined Roseman in double figures were Brian Rowe (13 points), Zi’Kei Wheeler (10) and Jermaine Gray (10).

Completing the scoring for Jay M. Robinson were Terrell Parker (eight points), Jamari Brooks (seven), D’nas White (five), Tre Harlee (four), David Frazier (three) and Josh McIntosh (two).

For Mount Pleasant, Leonard was effective sinking 3-pointers (three) while also maneuvering his way for mid-range shots and also knocking down free throws.

Brett Estep added four points for Mount Pleasant, while Bo Barbee sank a 3-pointer, Colton Scott and Keegan Moose had two points apiece, and Braylen Cheek and Lawson Little each made a free throw.

Mount Pleasant, which finished second in the YVC standings, looks to learn its playoff-location fate when the Class 2A state playoff pairings are announced Saturday.

Jay M. Robinson, ranked eighth in the Class 2A West Region, is expected to receive a favorable seed.