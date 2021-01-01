 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: With Cannady rolling, white-hot Concord Academy wins Florida tournament
BOYS BASKETBALL: With Cannady rolling, white-hot Concord Academy wins Florida tournament

Javian Cannady

Concord Academy senior Javian Cannady made the All-Tournament team while helping the Eagles win the Blue Devil Holiday Classic.

CONCORD – With senior shooting guard Javian Cannady playing some of the best basketball of his career, the Concord Academy boys wrapped up a strong three days near Jacksonville, Florida, to win the Blue Devil Holiday Classic championship.

The Eagles coasted to a 74-40 victory over Nease High School out of Ponta Vedra, Florida, in the title game, held on New Year’s Eve. Concord Academy jumped all over Nease early, taking a 23-9 first-quarter lead, and never looked back.

Concord Academy had a dominating run in the tournament, first throttling Seacoast (Florida) High, followed by its closest matchup, a 64-54 decision over Orange Park (Florida) and subsequently Thursday’s thrashing of Nease.

Cannady, who also played at Concord High School before transferring to Concord Academy, had a team-leading 20 points for the Eagles, who upped their record to 10-4 on the season.

01-17 TRAE BENHAM

Benham

The 6-foot-2 Cannady was named to the All-Tournament squad. In the three tournament games, he averaged 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Senior Lipscomb University signee Trae Benham was also on point, scoring 17 points for the Eagles. Senior forward Tyler Fearne had 11 points, sophomore Sergij Cvetkovic added nine, and junior Tucker Johnson contributed eight.

