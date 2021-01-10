BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolverines down A.L. Brown for second consecutive game

KANNAPOLIS – With what was likely their greatest challenge behind them, it seemed the West Cabarrus boys basketball players would be able to coast through the final 6 minutes, 46 seconds of its road game at A.L. Brown Saturday and capture their second victory of the early season.
That’s how much time was left when the Wonders’ all-conference junior swingman Kheni Briggs picked up his fifth foul and the Wolverines were already up 16 points.
Apparently inspired by the loss of their leader, the Wonders’ finally found their shooting stroke and some defensive intensity, and threatened to overcome their large deficit. Despite their youth, the senior-less Wolverines kept just enough composure to extend their offensive possessions and hit enough free throws to squeeze out a 69-62 win.
“I think once Kheni fouled out, our guys kind of relaxed,” said Jabarr Adams, coach of the first-year West Cabarrus program. “That’s why I called a timeout (at that moment) to try to regroup them and let them know the game isn’t over.
“(The Wonders are) still a really good basketball team and are going to compete. So you have to finish the game. I think we got sloppy there at the end, having turnovers and missing some free throws down the stretch.”
West Cabarrus (2-0 overall, 2-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) defeated A.L. Brown (0-2, 0-2) on Tuesday, 62-56, in the season opener for both teams.
West Cabarrus welcomes Central Cabarrus on Thursday and visits the Vikings on Friday, while A.L. Brown travels to Jay M. Robinson on Thursday and plays host to the Bulldogs on Friday.
First-year coach Andy Poplin says his Wonders have been playing without point guard C.J. Wilson due to injury but expect him to be back next week. Meanwhile, Briggs a physical, well-rounded player who can dominate offensively in the lane, has been recruited to do much of A.L. Brown’s ball-handling.
That played into West Cabarrus’ tactic of focusing on Briggs, who appeared to be increasingly frustrated throughout the game by his limited scoring opportunities and his foul trouble.
“The game plan was that if you let Kheni score 20 and no one else scores double figures, you can be successful,” said Adams. “… The way you beat those guys is you have to focus on Kheni. He’s a really good player, but you have to focus on him. The game plan was to slow him down but then control everything else around us.”
While Briggs scored seven of his nine points in the first half, as a team A.L. Brown made three of 12 field goal attempts in each of the first and second quarters (25 percent). In the second period, all of the Wonders makes were 3-pointers.
In the meantime, the Wolverines strung together 13 straight points between the first and second quarters to open up a 20-7 advantage. West Cabarrus increased its largest lead to 33-14 with 1:54 left in the first half. Sophomore Gerald Evans, who finished with 13 points, led nine Wolverines in first-half scoring with nine points.
When Briggs, who had a game-high 10 rebounds, fouled out early in the fourth, it still took A.L. Brown a couple of minutes to chip away at its deficit. Ja’Lan Chambers and Koby Scott started to find their long-range stroke, and both finished with 19 points.
Chambers hit a pair of 3-pointers in both the third and fourth quarters and finished with 16 second half-points. Six of Scott’s 13 second half-points came on fourth-quarter free throws.
In the early stages of its fourth-period rally, A.L. Brown feasted off of scoring, calling a timeout to reset its full-court defense and force the Wolverines into turnovers. A.L. Brown cut the West Cabarrus lead to six points on two occasions: with 45 seconds left and with 24.5 seconds remaining.
Although the Wolverines missed five free throw attempts in the final minute, the charity stripe was most favorable to the winning team. West Cabarrus was 26-of-37 for the game.
Evans and junior Jaylan Jackson each made seven of nine attempts. Including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, Jackson scored 13 of his team-high 15 points after halftime.
“Free throws are free,” said Jackson, a guard. “You’ve got to make them. Those are easy points that you’ve got to have. You give them up, you never know what can happen. The game could be decided by a couple free throws so you have to stay focused.”
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 14 20 16 19 -- 69
A.L. Brown 7 13 15 27 -- 62
A.L. BROWN - Briggs 9, Chajon 8, Ja'Lan Chambers 19, X. Chambers 1, Koby Scott 19, Watkins 4, Anthony 2
WEST CABARRUS - Minard III 7, Sabastian Akins 11, Harris 5, Lowery 9, Jean-Pierre 4, Jaylan Jackson 15, Gerald Evans 13, Mathews 3