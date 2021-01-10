 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolverines down A.L. Brown for second consecutive game
View Comments
top story

BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolverines down A.L. Brown for second consecutive game

{{featured_button_text}}
West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the A.L. Brown Wonders 69-62.

West Cabarrus’s Sebastian Akins (10) drives toward the basket past A.L. Brown’s Ja'Lan Chambers (11) on Saturday at A.L. Brown High School. The first year Wolverines defeated the Wonders 69-62.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

KANNAPOLIS – With what was likely their greatest challenge behind them, it seemed the West Cabarrus boys basketball players would be able to coast through the final 6 minutes, 46 seconds of its road game at A.L. Brown Saturday and capture their second victory of the early season.

West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the A.L. Brown Wonders 69-62.

A.L. Brown’s Xavier Chambers (20) is strongly defended by West Cabarrus’s Joseph Serra (2) and Gerald Evans (5) on Saturday at A.L. Brown High School. The first year Wolverines defeated the Wonders 69-62.

That’s how much time was left when the Wonders’ all-conference junior swingman Kheni Briggs picked up his fifth foul and the Wolverines were already up 16 points.

Apparently inspired by the loss of their leader, the Wonders’ finally found their shooting stroke and some defensive intensity, and threatened to overcome their large deficit. Despite their youth, the senior-less Wolverines kept just enough composure to extend their offensive possessions and hit enough free throws to squeeze out a 69-62 win.

“I think once Kheni fouled out, our guys kind of relaxed,” said Jabarr Adams, coach of the first-year West Cabarrus program. “That’s why I called a timeout (at that moment) to try to regroup them and let them know the game isn’t over.

West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the A.L. Brown Wonders 69-62.

West Cabarrus’s head coach Jabarr Adams signals directions to his team on Saturday at A.L. Brown High School. The first year Wolverines defeated the Wonders 69-62.

“(The Wonders are) still a really good basketball team and are going to compete. So you have to finish the game. I think we got sloppy there at the end, having turnovers and missing some free throws down the stretch.”

West Cabarrus (2-0 overall, 2-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference) defeated A.L. Brown (0-2, 0-2) on Tuesday, 62-56, in the season opener for both teams.

West Cabarrus welcomes Central Cabarrus on Thursday and visits the Vikings on Friday, while A.L. Brown travels to Jay M. Robinson on Thursday and plays host to the Bulldogs on Friday.

West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the A.L. Brown Wonders 69-62.

A.L. Brown’s head coach Andy Poplin talks to his team during a timeout on Saturday at A.L. Brown High School. The first year Wolverines defeated the Wonders 69-62.

First-year coach Andy Poplin says his Wonders have been playing without point guard C.J. Wilson due to injury but expect him to be back next week. Meanwhile, Briggs a physical, well-rounded player who can dominate offensively in the lane, has been recruited to do much of A.L. Brown’s ball-handling.

That played into West Cabarrus’ tactic of focusing on Briggs, who appeared to be increasingly frustrated throughout the game by his limited scoring opportunities and his foul trouble.

“The game plan was that if you let Kheni score 20 and no one else scores double figures, you can be successful,” said Adams. “… The way you beat those guys is you have to focus on Kheni. He’s a really good player, but you have to focus on him. The game plan was to slow him down but then control everything else around us.”

While Briggs scored seven of his nine points in the first half, as a team A.L. Brown made three of 12 field goal attempts in each of the first and second quarters (25 percent). In the second period, all of the Wonders makes were 3-pointers.

In the meantime, the Wolverines strung together 13 straight points between the first and second quarters to open up a 20-7 advantage. West Cabarrus increased its largest lead to 33-14 with 1:54 left in the first half. Sophomore Gerald Evans, who finished with 13 points, led nine Wolverines in first-half scoring with nine points.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the A.L. Brown Wonders 69-62.

A.L. Brown’s Kheni Briggs (5) takes a contested jump shot against two West Cabarrus defenders on Saturday at A.L. Brown High School. The first year Wolverines defeated the Wonders 69-62.

When Briggs, who had a game-high 10 rebounds, fouled out early in the fourth, it still took A.L. Brown a couple of minutes to chip away at its deficit. Ja’Lan Chambers and Koby Scott started to find their long-range stroke, and both finished with 19 points.

Chambers hit a pair of 3-pointers in both the third and fourth quarters and finished with 16 second half-points. Six of Scott’s 13 second half-points came on fourth-quarter free throws.

In the early stages of its fourth-period rally, A.L.  Brown feasted off of scoring, calling a timeout to reset its full-court defense and force the Wolverines into turnovers. A.L. Brown cut the West Cabarrus lead to six points on two occasions: with 45 seconds left and with 24.5 seconds remaining.

Although the Wolverines missed five free throw attempts in the final minute, the charity stripe was most favorable to the winning team. West Cabarrus was 26-of-37 for the game.

West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the A.L. Brown Wonders 69-62.

West Cabarrus’s Jaylen Jackson (4) goes up for a contested shot at the basket against A.L. Brown’s Kheni Briggs (5) on Saturday at A.L. Brown High School. The first year Wolverines defeated the Wonders 69-62.

Evans and junior Jaylan Jackson each made seven of nine attempts. Including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, Jackson scored 13 of his team-high 15 points after halftime.

“Free throws are free,” said Jackson, a guard. “You’ve  got to make them. Those are easy points that you’ve got to have. You give them up, you never know what can happen. The game could be decided by a couple free throws so you have to stay focused.”  

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus                  14    20     16     19 -- 69

A.L. Brown                    7    13     15     27 -- 62

A.L. BROWN - Briggs 9, Chajon 8, Ja'Lan Chambers 19, X. Chambers 1, Koby Scott 19, Watkins 4, Anthony 2

WEST CABARRUS - Minard III 7, Sabastian Akins 11, Harris 5, Lowery 9, Jean-Pierre 4, Jaylan Jackson 15, Gerald Evans 13, Mathews 3

 

 

 

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Jan. 10

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts