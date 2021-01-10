BOYS BASKETBALL: Wolverines down A.L. Brown for second consecutive game

West Cabarrus welcomes Central Cabarrus on Thursday and visits the Vikings on Friday, while A.L. Brown travels to Jay M. Robinson on Thursday and plays host to the Bulldogs on Friday.

First-year coach Andy Poplin says his Wonders have been playing without point guard C.J. Wilson due to injury but expect him to be back next week. Meanwhile, Briggs a physical, well-rounded player who can dominate offensively in the lane, has been recruited to do much of A.L. Brown’s ball-handling.

That played into West Cabarrus’ tactic of focusing on Briggs, who appeared to be increasingly frustrated throughout the game by his limited scoring opportunities and his foul trouble.

“The game plan was that if you let Kheni score 20 and no one else scores double figures, you can be successful,” said Adams. “… The way you beat those guys is you have to focus on Kheni. He’s a really good player, but you have to focus on him. The game plan was to slow him down but then control everything else around us.”

While Briggs scored seven of his nine points in the first half, as a team A.L. Brown made three of 12 field goal attempts in each of the first and second quarters (25 percent). In the second period, all of the Wonders makes were 3-pointers.