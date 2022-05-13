BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Tigers knock off another higher-seeded opponent to move on to third round

Watch out, Class 2A baseball.

The Tigers are coming.

Buoyed by a big second inning, in which they scored three runs, the 25th-seeded Mount Pleasant Tigers defeated ninth-seeded Catawba Bandys, 4-3, Thursday night in the second round of the state tournament.

The Tigers now move on to the third round, where they will play the West Region’s No. 1 seed, Randleman, on the road Tuesday.

But it’s clear the Tigers aren’t intimidated my anything after taking down Bandys, as well as eighth-seeded rival West Stanly in the first round, with both of those games having taken place in hostile territory.

Mount Pleasant also has strong momentum going, with Thursday’s win marking the first time since 2018 that the Tigers have reached the round of 16 in the state playoffs.

The Tigers had help in myriad ways against Bandys, staring on the bump.

Junior hurler Bryson Wright went six hard-fought innings, striking out nine batters while allowing the Trojans seven hits.

Meanwhile, at the plate, junior Colton Scott went 2-for-4 with a double, junior Josh Gadd had two RBIs and a double, while sophomore Dylan Coln was 1-for-3 with his own two-bagger.

Mount Pleasant finished with six hits and two errors, while Bandys had one error.

The Tigers’ next opponent, Randleman, has a 27-1 record as the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A champion after defeating 16th-seeded East Gaston, 11-0, Thursday night.

The third-round matchup is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.