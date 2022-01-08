BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBAL: Defense powers Chargers in marquee GMC matchup with Lake Norman

However, it didn’t seem like that would be the case for much of the first quarter. With a little more than two minutes to play, Cox Mill held a 12-10 lead. Then the avalanche started. Over the final 120 seconds of the quarter, the Chargers outscored Lake Norman 13-0 to take a 25-10 lead into the second.

“It was just another slow start,” Hodges said. “We just didn’t make shots. When you get down that much to a great team like that, it’s hard to come back.”

On the other end of the floor, Cox Mill was lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the arc, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.

Chargers senior guard Rasheed Baldwin continued that onslaught in the second quarter to quash any notion of a Wildcat rally, hitting four more triples to bring his first-half total to five. He would hit another in the third quarter to bring his final tally to six made 3’s as he finished with a team-high 25 points.

Even through the barrage of 3’s, the Wildcats were able to maintain a loose grip on the game into the locker room at halftime, trailing 47-38, thanks to stellar play from their senior leader Davis Wagner.