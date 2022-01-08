BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBAL: Defense powers Chargers in marquee GMC matchup with Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE – Off yet another Lake Norman turnover in the fourth quarter, the Cox Mill boys basketball team was given a chance to put an exclamation point on a statement win in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.
Chargers junior guard Titus Ivy delivered with an emphatic dunk that sent the Cox Mill fans who traveled to Iredell County into a frenzy.
Lake Norman (11-3 overall, 2-2 GMC) never found its footing in a game where the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Chargers had all the momentum from the opening tip, defeating the Wildcats 90-84 on Friday night, showing why Cox Mill was picked as the favorite in the conference.
The Chargers (10-5 overall, 4-0 GMC) maintained their position of first place in the league standings after Friday’s marquee matchup. Every GMC team except Cox Mill has at least one conference loss.
“I was just disappointed in a few things tonight,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “We’re at a point where we need everybody to buy into ‘us.’ I saw a bit of individual play tonight.”
After shaking off the slow starts that had plagued them early in the season in the last two games, scoring 21 points in the opening frame against East Lincoln and 19 on Hickory Ridge Tuesday, the Wildcats fell back into the all-too-familiar place of having to dig themselves out of a huge deficit to start the second.
However, it didn’t seem like that would be the case for much of the first quarter. With a little more than two minutes to play, Cox Mill held a 12-10 lead. Then the avalanche started. Over the final 120 seconds of the quarter, the Chargers outscored Lake Norman 13-0 to take a 25-10 lead into the second.
“It was just another slow start,” Hodges said. “We just didn’t make shots. When you get down that much to a great team like that, it’s hard to come back.”
On the other end of the floor, Cox Mill was lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the arc, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.
Chargers senior guard Rasheed Baldwin continued that onslaught in the second quarter to quash any notion of a Wildcat rally, hitting four more triples to bring his first-half total to five. He would hit another in the third quarter to bring his final tally to six made 3’s as he finished with a team-high 25 points.
Even through the barrage of 3’s, the Wildcats were able to maintain a loose grip on the game into the locker room at halftime, trailing 47-38, thanks to stellar play from their senior leader Davis Wagner.
After being held scoreless in the opening quarter, Wagner exploded in the second with 11 points. That, alongside Tre McKinnon’s 13 points in the first half, was enough to buoy the ‘Cats to a manageable deficit at the half.
Wagner’s dominant game continued into the second half, where he scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 33 points.
Wildcats leading scorer Cole Callaway was kept in check by the Charger defense for long stretches during the game. Despite finishing with 14 points, he made just two field goals in the game and never was able to find clean looks at shots through Cox Mill’s pressure.
After scoring 13 points in the first half, McKinnon was also held in check in the second, finishing the game with 17 points. Alex Gruber, the player through which the Wildcats’ offense runs, found himself in early foul trouble, picking up three fouls in the first quarter. Consequently, and was never able to find a rhythm in the game. He finished the game with just four points, tied for a season-low.
Cox Mill has a big game next week, when it plays host to county rival Hickory Ridge in another GMC matchup. The Wildcats also will have an extended break before their next game next Friday against rival South Iredell.