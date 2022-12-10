 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Asceric-Pinner combo lethal inside in Eagles’ victory

CHARLOTTE – With big men Petar Asceric and Avion Pinner dominating the interior, the Concord Academy boys basketball team defeated Hickory Grove Baptist Christian School, 65-52, on the road Friday night.

The Eagles overcame a three-point halftime deficit to win their third consecutive game and improve to 12-2 overall, 4-0 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Asceric, a 6-foot-10 senior from Serbia, finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Pinner, a high-flying 6-8 senior, racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Concord Academy also received a strong performance from Isaiah Tate, who totaled 11 points and four assists. Other points contributors included JJ Moore (seven points), Jake Benham (six), Noah Van Bibber (four), Carson Cooke (three), and Reuban Potter (two).

Hickory Grove Christian was led by Armani Henderson’s 23-point night.

The Eagles next take on Forsyth Country Day Friday at the Holiday Classic at Cannon School.

